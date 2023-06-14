UPS workers reach tentative deal to get air conditioning in new trucks

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UPS and leaders of a workers union have reached a tentative deal to equip delivery vehicles with fans and heat shields and to guarantee air conditioning in newly purchased trucks, days before a strike authorization vote concludes. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The company and the Teamsters union, which represents 340,000 UPS employees, made a tentative agreement during contract bargaining that would require air conditioning in all larger delivery vehicles, smaller sprinter vans and brown package vehicles that are purchased after Jan. 1, the union announced on Twitter.

The parties are also negotiating other issues, and contract bargaining was continuing Wednesday, the Teamsters said.

Fans would also be installed in the cab of package cars, and newer cars and vans would get heat shields, the union said. UPS, which confirmed the agreement in a statement, said package cars would be retrofitted with cab fans within 30 days of a new contract being ratified and said vehicles without air conditioning would get a second fan installed by June 1, 2024.

Air conditioning is a top issue for UPS drivers, who struggle with heat that they say can reach dangerous levels in delivery trucks. The union is in the midst of a strike authorization vote and will announce the results Friday. A strike would be one of the largest work stoppages in U.S. history; the union hopes to reach a contract deal by Aug. 1 to avert the potential strike.

“Air conditioning is coming to UPS, and Teamster members in these vehicles will get the relief and protection they’ve been fighting for,” Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a statement tweeted by the union. “Today’s progress was a significant step towards a stronger new reality for so many workers and their families.”

At least 143 UPS employees have been injured in heat- or dehydration-related incidents, according to federal data reported by the company.

The agreement would include retrofitting package cars with heat shields, which the company said can reduce the temperature by up to 17 degrees, and air intake vents to increase airflow.

“We have always remained open to solutions that keep our employees safe on hot days. The Teamsters raised A/C as a top priority for their members, and the new solutions we’ve agreed to will improve airflow, temperature and comfort for our employees,” UPS said in its statement.

