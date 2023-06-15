Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of NYC subway rider Jordan Neely

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A White man accused of killing a homeless Black man on a New York City subway last month by placing him in a chokehold has been indicted by a grand jury, allowing the trial to move forward. The indictment of Daniel Penny was confirmed by his lawyers and in a statement by New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “Now that the Grand Jury has indicted Daniel Penny, a trial and justice can move forward,” Adams said.

Penny was arraigned last month on a second-degree manslaughter charge in the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely. He was captured on video putting Neely in a chokehold in a subway car after Neely was seen acting in a “hostile and erratic manner,” witnesses said, according to police.

Penny was questioned after the episode but released as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg prepared charges. The delay in Penny’s arrest sparked sharp outcry from activists and community members, who argued it was inappropriate to let him walk free after Neely’s death on May 1, which was later ruled a homicide by New York’s chief medical examiner.

Steven Raiser, an attorney for Penny, said that the indictment did not prove any wrongdoing — grand jury indictments mean that there was enough “probable cause” to move forward with a trial — and that he was “confident that when a trial jury is tasked with weighing the evidence, they will find Daniel Penny’s actions on that train were fully justified.”

Advertisement

Penny’s attorneys have argued that he acted in self-defense, protecting himself and others from Neely, who they say was threatening subway passengers. Penny has stated that he did not intend to kill Neely, but rather meant to restrain him until police arrived.

“We’re all saddened at the loss of human life,” said Thomas Kenniff, another of Penny’s attorneys. “Daniel Penny saw a genuine threat and took action to protect the lives of others.”

Attorneys for Neely’s family said in a statement following the indictment that it was the “right result for the wrong [Penny] committed.”

“The grand jury’s decision tells our city and our nation that ‘no one is above the law’ no matter how much money they raise, no matter what affiliations they claim, and no matter what distorted stories they tell in interviews,” the attorneys from the law firm Mills & Edwards said in a statement.

Advertisement

A fundraiser for Penny’s legal defense, which identified him as a 24-year-old college student and Marine veteran, has raised more than $2.8 million.

“At some point Mr. Penny should have let go before Jordan died,” the attorneys for Neely’s family said. “ … Any reasonable person knows choking someone for that long will kill them. Daniel Penny did not have the right to be the judge, jury and executioner.”

Penny’s next court appearance is July 17, according to court records.

Gift this article Gift Article