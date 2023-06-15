Shooter who wanted to rid town of LGBTQ+ people gets 18 years

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

A Montana man who shot at a woman’s house with an assault-style weapon as part of a plan to rid his town of LGBTQ+ people was sentenced to 18 years in prison, the Justice Department said Wednesday. John Russell Howald armed himself with multiple firearms in March 2020, officials said, and walked toward houses where he believed gay and lesbian people lived, at one point yelling that he planned to “clean” them from the town of Basin, Mont.

He intended to carry out “a targeted mass shooting” that he hoped would inspire similar attacks around the country, Justice Department attorneys said in a statement.

“Motivated by hatred of the LGBTQI+ community and armed with multiple firearms and high-capacity magazines, this defendant sought to intimidate — even terrorize — an entire community by shooting into the victim’s home trying to kill her for no reason other than her sexual orientation,” Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Steven Dettelbach said in the statement.

Advertisement

After firing multiple rounds at the woman’s property, officials said, Howald headed for other homes. He was stopped by residents who knew him, who kept his attention until a sheriff’s deputy arrived and recorded him shooting his rifle as he ranted about “his hatred toward the community’s gay and lesbian residents,” according to the Justice Department. When a deputy got there, Howald fled “into the hills” and was arrested the next day, the statement said.

Howald was convicted by a federal jury of a hate crime involving an attempt to kill and of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence in February, after a four-day trial. He was sentenced Wednesday by District Judge Brian M. Morris; the 18-year prison term is to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Howald, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, appealed the decision Wednesday.

Advertisement

Howald’s attorney, Colin Stephens, said in a sentencing memo that Howald was “not a crusading bigot,” and Howald told the jury that he was stressed by the coronavirus pandemic and relatives’ deaths and hoped to induce a police officer to kill him, the Independent Record reported.

Stephens told The Washington Post that Howald’s “defense basically has always been he never denied the acts, just the motivation.” He added that their appeal will raise “good issues” about the trial.

Howald’s sentencing comes amid intensified targeting of LGBTQ+ Americans in recent years, as legislation eroding trans and gay rights has proliferated in statehouses across the country and right-wing figures have pushed anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

Share