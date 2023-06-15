On June 19, the United States will observe Juneteenth to commemorate the end of slavery, a painful chapter in the nation’s history whose legacy continues to reverberate today. Juneteenth — a combination of the words June and nineteenth — has been celebrated for decades by Black communities as Emancipation Day, but the recent reckoning over racial injustices and deepening political polarization has thrust the day further into national and cultural prominence.
What to know about Juneteenth and its significance to American history
Many states and cities have planned festivities to mark the day, which is often celebrated with parades, street parties and cookouts. Juneteenth is a historic day for American history, civil rights activists say, and memorializing it reaffirms the country’s quest for equality.