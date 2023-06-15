Texas buses 42 migrants to L.A. as mayor calls out latest GOP ‘stunt’

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

More than 40 migrants arrived by bus from Texas to Los Angeles, the latest move in a Republican campaign of sending busloads of people who cross the U.S. border to Democratic-held areas. In a Wednesday night statement, Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said the migrants were dropped off at Los Angeles’ Union Station that evening, adding that this was the “first group” to be bused to the Californian city.

Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles condemned the transfer as “a despicable stunt that Republican Governors have grown so fond of.”

Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León said 42 migrants, including children, were on board the vehicle and were now under the care of city agencies and charitable organizations, the Associated Press reported.

Jorge-Mario Cabrera, director of communications for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, told the AP that the group spent 23 hours on the bus and “did not have a chance to eat or to have water.”

Advertisement

“These are migrants that have been allowed by the U.S. to enter because they have credible fears. They have not yet received asylum,” Cabrera said. He had spoken to several migrants, the AP added.

Many Republicans, including Abbott, have repeatedly criticized the Biden administration’s border policies, saying they have led to an influx of migrants that have strained public resources. A record number of migrants have crossed from Mexico into the United States as pandemic-era measures ended last month.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said Wednesday. Under Abbott’s administration, Texas has adopted a hard stance against migrants crossing the U.S. border into the state, including launching a $4 billion program directing state troopers to arrest migrant men and charge them with state crimes.

“It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games,” Bass said, adding that she had directed officials to plan for such scenarios “shortly after” she took office last December.

Advertisement

“This did not catch us off guard, nor will it intimidate us,” she said.

This is not the first time the Texas governor has bused migrants to other parts of the United States. Abbott bused at least two dozen migrants from Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Colombia to the U.S. Capitol in April 2022, a move the White House condemned as a publicity stunt.

According to his office’s statement Wednesday, the state has transferred more than 21,600 migrants since last spring.

In September, 50 migrants were flown from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, allegedly on direction from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R). The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in Texas recommended that criminal charges be filed upon completing an investigation into the case, though it was unclear whom the charges would be filed against.

Gift this article Gift Article