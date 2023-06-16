Read the full text of the Justice Department’s Minneapolis policing report

The Justice Department on Friday released its findings from a two-year investigation of the practices of the Minneapolis Police Department, an examination prompted by the killing of George Floyd in 2020. The government found that Minneapolis officers routinely used excessive force, targeted racial minorities, violated local policies and pursued unconstitutional tactics, with senior managers failing to hold the rank and file accountable. The report is below. If you’re unable to read the full text on mobile, the full pdf is available here.