The Los Angeles City Council is in turmoil. Can it manage to fix itself?

The city council in the nation’s second-largest municipality is a hot mess. This will not come as news to the 3.8 million residents of Los Angeles, who this week witnessed for the fourth time in four years corruption-related charges brought against a sitting or former council member. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The accusations against South L.A. representative Curren Price Jr. are only the latest to rock a scandal-plagued City Hall. The case against Price, who has denied charges of embezzlement, perjury and conflict of interest, was filed eight months after a leaked audiotape exposed the racist remarks and backroom dealings of top city leaders, spurring one council member’s resignation and another’s ostracization.

Then, there are the recent guilty pleas and convictions of three other ex-council members, rounding out a group of disgraced former city officials that is large enough to field a basketball team. Voters in Los Angeles are exasperated, and analysts say their trust in the city’s institutions is eroding.

Now, multiple efforts are underway to reform the Democratic-controlled city council, with suggested changes ranging from the incremental to the structural. But unlike past attempts to address what many say is a broken system, this time the call is also coming from inside city hall, with key council members on board. While details are still being debated, two of the most seismic changes — establishing an independent commission to draw council district lines and expanding the size of the council itself — appear more possible than ever.

In a city of makeovers and reinventions, the proposals would amount to a massive overhaul of local government at a time when many here are hungry for change, and a reshaping of future political representation in one of the country’s most diverse multiracial regions. But the activists, academics and officials pushing for them are battling an entrenched power structure and a uninterested public accustomed to broken promises.

“I believe that in every crisis there’s an opportunity,” Paul Krekorian, the city council president, said in an interview. “And I feel this is the time when the momentum is here, the commitment is here, for us to really make changes that people in previous councils would not have been able to make.”

Lately, how to fix Los Angeles has been a popular subject in committee meetings both formal and advisory. Krekorian, who assumed the presidency after his predecessor resigned amid fallout from the leaked recording, is leading a council group on governance reform, which has crisscrossed the city to hold listening sessions on the biggest ideas.

Krekorian’s committee will ultimately suggest language for proposals that will end up on local ballots next year if a majority of the council approves them. At the same time, a brain trust of six leading Los Angeles scholars is working on its own set of recommendations meant to guide the council’s policymaking. The independent group released its draft report on Thursday, proposing 10 new city council members, two independent redistricting commissions and more teeth for the ethics watchdog.

“The moment is now for change,” said Ange-Marie Hancock, who co-chairs the panel, which is known as the L.A. Governance Reform Project.

Of all the suggestions, an independent redistricting committee appears most likely to succeed. While the state has turned over redistricting to an independent commission, the L.A. city council has held onto the power to draw its own district lines, a setup that in recent decades has become increasingly contentious and rife with political influence. The explosive leaked audio captured a part of this process, revealing lawmakers haggling over boundaries while using crass and offensive language.

Supporters of independent redistricting say removing the council from the equation will make lawmakers more accountable and prevent them from manipulating districts to influence the outcome of elections.

“I can guarantee as sure as I’m standing here we will advance a proposal to the ballot for the people to vote on that will provide truly independent redistricting,” Krekorian said. “I can’t say exactly what the details of it are going to be, but that is going to happen for sure.”

The future of the other major pillar of reform — increasing the number of city council members, effectively weakening the power of each of them — is less certain. Krekorian said he believes the council will put some version of expansion on the ballot in 2024, but described its odds of winning majority support from voters as “more dicey.”

By sheer numbers, the city of Los Angeles could be considered the country’s least representative. Its 15 council members have more than 260,000 constituents each, giving them by far the largest districts in the nation. If the districts were cities, they’d be larger than Richmond and Boise, Idaho. Meanwhile, New York City has 51 council members, each with an average of 166,000 constituents, and Chicago has 50, working out to about 54,000 constituents per member.

Critics of the current arrangement, including many of the council members themselves, say it gives elected officials too much power, and makes them less responsive to average constituents and more reliant on big donors.

Yet the size of the council has not changed since 1925, despite the city’s dramatic population growth in the near-century that followed. Past attempts to increase council size in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s failed, as voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea of more politicians. But one important shift since the last attempt came in 2015, when formerly off-year elections were aligned with statewide and federal elections to spur turnout.

“I think things have changed,” said Raphael Sonenshein, who helped lead the last major revision of the city charter in 1999 and is now the executive director of the Haynes Foundation, which supports social science research in L.A. “The city electorate is more diverse, younger and election dates have been moved to even numbered years. I wouldn’t say having more politicians is popular, but representation is very popular.”

The group of academics, of which Sonenshein is a part, suggested the council expand to 25 members, including four elected to at-large, citywide seats. Many activists have lobbied for an even higher number, or multimember districts like those recently approved in Portland, Ore.

But reformers will have to convince the public of reasoning that at first may sound counterintuitive: The answer to corrupt politicians is more politicians.

Residents appear open to the idea, with 61 percent of registered voters saying they would favor increasing the size of the council in a poll late last year by the Los Angeles Times and a group of nonprofits.

One key to bolstering this support will be significantly strengthening the city’s ethics commission, said Rob Quan, an organizer with Unrig L.A., a coalition of community organizations and activists.

“If we’re going to be asking people to embrace more politicians, we’ve got to be delivering more accountability and it has to be a real, tangible thing,” Quan said, pointing to a sweeping package of suggested ethics reforms introduced last year that has been stuck in committee and has not received a hearing.

The package would guarantee a budget for the ethics commission, so it no longer has to seek approval from the lawmakers it regulates, and it would give the commission the ability to place policy recommendations directly on the ballot.

In November, Angelenos reeling from the leaked tape scandal elected Karen Bass as mayor, choosing an experienced Democratic politician who projected competence and stability and who promised to clean up local government. During the campaign, Bass supported independent redistricting. She said that she did not then favor enlarging the city council, but would like to see the idea more thoroughly researched. Bass would have to approve any reform proposal the council seeks to place on voters’ ballots, but if she decides to veto the measure, the council could vote to override her.

In recent months, activists and officials desperate to increase voter engagement and trust have also pushed to tighten the city’s lobbying code and have suggested ideas like “democracy vouchers,” a program growing in popularity that would give all voters a number of city-paid vouchers to donate to candidates of their choosing, an attempt to increase political participation across income levels and decrease the power of big donors.

“There’s not going to be one silver bullet,” said Godfrey Plata, the deputy director of LA Forward, a community advocacy organization.

But the drumbeat of city hall controversies has opened a window to make real change, he said, and now the city has a chance to undo policies that have marginalized many.

“We’re being given the opportunity right now to write rules that benefit us,” Plata said. “And we have to seize this opportunity.”

Emily Guskin in Washington contributed to this report.

