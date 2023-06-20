His psychic scheme paid big for 20 years, feds say. Now, he faces prison.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Over two decades, millions of Americans received letters from someone claiming to be a European psychic. The letters, written in cursive, made vague predictions and included sets of lucky numbers. One from 2014 promised the recipient’s life was “going to take a turn for the better” — but that vision came at a cost: an initial $37.50 for a comprehensive “astral-clairvoyant forecast.”

The costs, however, didn’t end there, investigators found. Recipients of the letters were continuously encouraged to make more payments, according to court records. Instead of the happiness, health and financial success the letters promised, prosecutors say some became victims of an international scheme that ran from 1994 to 2014, defrauding them of over $175 million.

Last week, a jury returned a verdict in the trial of Patrice Runner, the Canadian and French citizen federal authorities have accused of directing the scheme throughout its entirety. Runner, who was charged with 18 counts of mail fraud and wire fraud, was found guilty Friday of 14 of those counts. He faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each count and will be sentenced at a later date, the Department of Justice announced.

“For over 20 years, Patrice Runner managed a predatory scheme that targeted older [Americans] by mailing personalized letters to millions of victims purporting to be from a world renown psychic,” Chris Nielsen of the Postal Inspection Service’s Philadelphia division said in a news release. “[The] verdict should have come as no surprise to Mr. Runner.”

Runner’s attorneys didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

The long-running scheme targeted people in desperate positions, investigators found. Some had dementia. Others were trying to get back on their feet after struggling with financial distress. All were promised that guidance, talismans and crystals from psychic Maria Duval would turn their lives around — one payment at a time, court records state.

But behind the approximately 56 million letters sent from Canada to the United States was a complex web of shell companies and a Montreal-based marketing firm with a decades-long history of involvement in questionable schemes, according to investigators.

Duval is a real person. But after searching her home in 2018, authorities determined that she had no involvement in sending the letters. Instead, the return address was for a New York-based company, where employees following Runner’s instructions “threw the vast majority of responses from victims in the trash,” according to an indictment.

Still, her name is now associated to psychic mail fraud schemes — now dubbed by authorities as “Maria Duval scams”

Though the scheme targeted people in at least a dozen countries, its North American branch was directed by Runner, who ran Infogest Direct Marketing and tried hiding his involvement while living in Canada, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Costa Rica, France and Spain, prosecutors said. Money from the scam, investigators found, was often transferred to overseas bank accounts controlled by Runner.

Court documents outline how Infogest Direct Marketing profited from the letters promising good fortune. According to investigators, the materials were printed in Canada and driven by truck to Albany, N.Y. From there, they were mailed out in batches — sometimes, up to 50,000 at a time.

The letters “appeared personalized, repeatedly referring to the recipient by name,” according to an indictment. However, despite the efforts to make the letters appear authentic — including the additions of coffee stains or handwritten annotations — they were essentially mass-produced messages with little variation, prosecutors said.

According to court documents, the snippets of personal information, including recipients’ dates and places of birth, were purchased from data brokers — and used to convince people of the psychic’s clairvoyance.

“You were born under the sign of Taurus … Being born on May 22, 1927 in Kansas City at 12:00,” one letter read. “I can already see some aspects of your personality. Like everyone, you have some faults.”

With that personal hook, the letters encouraged recipients to continue making payments — and make certain financial decisions, such as investing in lottery tickets. For instance, among the letters investigators compiled was one outlining how Duval and another psychic had a similar vision of the recipient winning over $40,000 in the Powerball by using a certain set of numbers.

“All you have to do to see your life change is grasp the hand of friendship we are holding out to you,” read part of the letter, which asked the recipient to send $50 for an “Invaluable Guide to a New Life.”

Apart from asking for money, the letters also directed recipients to send back personal items, such as locks of hair, palm prints and photos — all supposedly to be used by a psychic “to conduct additional personalized rituals and astrological services,” according to an indictment. But when victims responded, they’d get bombarded with as many as 100 more letters, which sought additional payments and offered other services.

And when recipients stopped responding, the letters could turn menacing.

One woman told Scotland’s Sunday Mail in 1997, “When I wrote to say I didn’t have that kind of cash, the letters got even more frightening. I was so scared I couldn’t eat or sleep, worrying whether I’d be hit by more bad luck.”

Though the letters carried Duval’s signature and photograph, the supposed psychic was for long shrouded in mystery. At one point, investigators posited Duval was a figure created by the scammers — but an investigation by CNN tracked her down in France in 2016. Her family told the outlet that Duval had lost control of her name and image, which people were using for large profits.

In 2016, the Justice Department announced it had closed down the scheme running in the United States and Canada by barring Infogest Direct Marketing and several of its employees from using the U.S. Postal Service to send materials “on behalf of any psychics, clairvoyants or astrologers.”

Since then, four other defendants accused of aiding in the fraud have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Runner was seized by Spanish authorities in Ibiza in 2019 and, a year later, was extradited to the United States — where he faces decades behind bars.

