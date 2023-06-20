They visited their father’s grave for decades. It was empty, lawsuit says.

Listen 3 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

For nearly 22 years, Sidney Cooper’s wife and children have been visiting Lot 319 at a San Diego cemetery, thinking he was buried there. Cooper’s family visited the lot every year since his death in April 2001. They cried there. They prayed there. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The gray headstone at his gravesite was inscribed with “Cooper” in large letters at the top. Underneath it, his first name was engraved on the left, leaving space for his wife’s name as the couple had planned to be buried together.

But after Thelma Cooper died in March, the cemetery — at her children’s request — opened the grave where she was supposed to be laid to rest with her husband only to find it empty, the family alleges in a new lawsuit. The remains of Sidney Cooper, a businessman who led Juneteenth celebrations in San Diego’s African American community decades ago, are still lost, said Eric Dubin, an attorney representing his family.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County on Friday, alleges the current and former owners of Greenwood Memorial Park and Mortuary were negligent and inflicted emotional distress.

“This was a complete failure on the worst level,” Dubin said.

A Greenwood spokesperson said in a statement that the original placement happened more than 20 years ago “under previous ownership and management,” adding that the cemetery was working to find Sidney Cooper’s remains.

“Our hope is to reunite the loved ones as intended as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Sidney Cooper, who ran a barber shop and a produce store on San Diego’s Imperial Avenue, was heavily involved in his community. He hosted Juneteenth events decades before the day became a federally recognized holiday to symbolize the emancipation of all enslaved people in the United States — celebrations his family has continued and are now attended by hundreds of people in the city each year. Cooper supported local Black-owned businesses and brought Imperial Avenue’s residents together for events, Dubin said.

He became known as the “Mayor of Imperial Avenue,”, he added.

In February 1992, Sidney and Thelma Cooper purchased a space in Greenwood’s Lot 319 so they could be buried together, according to the lawsuit. The Coopers had chosen the Greenwood cemetery because it was in their neighborhood, said Annee Della Donna, another attorney representing the family. It faces Imperial Avenue, which was important to Cooper, she said.

But his family discovered his remains weren’t there in March after Thelma Cooper died, according to the lawsuit.

She was buried in the lot and, at first, had been covered with plywood before the family requested a proper burial while they worked with the cemetery to locate her husband’s body, the complaint states. In the months since, the family has been trying to work with the mortuary to no avail, Della Donna said.

Black Americans have a history of being denied space in cemeteries, she said. Now, the Cooper family is experiencing a similar pain after discovering their father had not been laid to rest in peace as they once thought, Della Donna added.

“And the mortuary can’t even find him,” she said. “It’s horrific.”

The Cooper family hopes to fulfill their parents’ dying wish to be buried together. After filing the lawsuit this week, the Cooper children honored their father’s legacy at the annual Juneteenth festival hosted by the family’s foundation.

There, one of the children, Lana, spoke to Dubin about her father’s missing remains.

“She described it as losing her father for a second time,” Dubin said.

