They were swept into a drainpipe during torrential storm: ‘I almost died’

A Florida sheriff’s deputy exited his car last week and approached floodwaters that were roughly eight feet deep. A man was flailing in the water after his car had flooded, so the officer dipped his body in and walked toward him. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A few minutes later, the man disappeared underwater, and deputy William Hollingsworth thought he had slipped. Then, Hollingsworth was suddenly pulled into the water, too.

A current swept them both through a drainage pipe, where they could’ve become stuck. Instead, after traveling nearly 100 feet underwater for about 30 seconds, they emerged on the opposite side of the highway and united on a sliver of land.

“Can you … believe what just happened to us?” Hollingsworth asked the man, using an expletive, according to body-camera footage released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

They hugged and another officer arrived to drive Boss home minutes later. Both men were thankful to be alive.

“I’ve never seen an incident like this,” Sheriff Chip Simmons, who has worked in law enforcement for about 38 years, told The Washington Post. “I’ve never even heard of it happening, unless you’re watching a movie.”

Around 1:40 a.m. on Friday, Hollingsworth received a dispatch over his radio about a man stranded in the water in Pensacola, Fla. David Boss had recently finished working at a nearby Publix grocery store and was driving home with a friend when the car flooded, Simmons said.

Heavy rains caused floods throughout Florida late last week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood emergency in Pensacola. At least 349 people were rescued in Escambia County on Thursday night, WEAR reported.

Boss’s friend also fell into the water, Simmons said, but he was able to escape to safety. Boss got stuck in the floodwaters.

Roughly five minutes later, Boss, and then Hollingsworth, were swept into the current. Hollingsworth fell into a dark drainage pipe about four feet wide, surfacing on the other side where he yelled for Boss.

He and Boss were out of breath when they found each other leaning against a strip of dry land.

“I almost died,” Boss said when he caught his breath, the body-cam footage shows.

“Oh, I almost … died too, buddy,” Hollingsworth replied.

As Boss breathed heavily, Hollingsworth repeated: “Oh my God.”

“I’ve never held my breath like that in my life,” Hollingsworth said a few seconds later.

“Me neither,” Boss replied.

Hollingsworth held Boss’s hand as they walked through a more shallow stretch of water toward backup officers on the road.

A few minutes later, Boss got ready to ride home with another deputy and part ways with his rescuer.

“Me and you, man,” Boss, still wearing his work apron, said as he shook Hollingsworth’s hand. “That’s an experience for life.”

Boss, who couldn’t be reached by The Post, told WEAR on Friday night that he reflected on his life while stuck underwater, thinking he was going to die.

“He wanted to save me,” Boss told the news station about Hollingsworth. “He was doing his duty. That changed my whole perspective on people.”

About six hours after the rescue, Simmons woke up and checked his email. The incident report was so unusual, he said he almost didn’t believe the details.

But when he later arrived at his office, he watched Hollingsworth’s body-cam footage. Simmons called Hollingsworth to commend him before the deputy went on vacation this week.

“We could have been preparing for a funeral for the deputy,” Simmons said, “because he could have easily gotten tangled up.”

Later on Friday morning, Simmons drove to the drainpipe and realized that Hollingsworth fitting through the hole with his uniform, gun holster, belt and raincoat was a bit of a miracle. Simmons plans to show the video to other deputies so they can train to spot and avoid dangerous drainpipes during storms.

Over the past few days, Simmons has wondered what would’ve happened if Hollingsworth had panicked or lost his breath. He’s glad those thoughts are only hypotheticals.

“They’ve got a story to tell that no one else does,” Simmons said of the two survivors.

