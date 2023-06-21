Who are the five missing passengers inside the ‘Titan’ submersible?

3 Paul-Henri Nargeolet

Nargeolet, a retired French Navy commander, is the director of underwater research for E/M Group, a media and exhibition company whose affiliate, RMS Titanic Inc, is the exclusive steward of the wreck.

Nargeolet has had a long-standing interest in the Titanic and last year published a book on the ship in French: “Dans les profondeurs du Titanic.” His French publisher, Mathieu Johann, confirmed to The Washington Post on Wednesday that Nargeolet was on the vessel and prior to that had lived in the United States for many years.

“He’s a great expert on the Titanic … he knows everything about the construction of the ship,” Johann said of Nargeolet. “We’re lucky in France to have this global expert on the Titanic.”

Richard Garriott president of the Explorer’s Club also tweeted that Nargeolet was on board the vessel, alongside fellow member Harding.

Nicknamed “P.H.,” he had an “impressive and tenured history with Titanic,” the company said, and is considered one of the world’s leading authorities of the ill-fated passenger ship’s wreck site. He has led “several expeditions” to the Titanic and completed 37 dives in the submersible, the company said. He has also supervised the recovery of 5,000 artifacts from the wreck.