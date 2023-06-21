Who are the five missing passengers inside the ‘Titan’ submersible?

Stockton Rush
Rush founded OceanGate, a private research and tourism company that has conducted more than a dozen underwater expeditions since 2010. The company, founded in 2009, had completed dives to the Titanic wreck in the past two years.
Rush, the company’s CEO, is also the pilot of the missing submersible, the company told The Washington Post Tuesday in an email.
In 1981, Rush obtained his DC-8 Type/Captain’s rating at the United Airlines Jet Training Institute at age 19, making him the youngest jet transport rated pilot in the world, according to his bio on the company’s website. His pilot license took him to Cairo, Damascus, Mumbai, London, Zurich, and Khartoum.
He obtained his Bachelor of Science in aerospace engineering from Princeton University in 1984, and then an MBA from the U.C. Berkeley Haas School of Business in 1989. That year, the company’s site states, he built a Glasair III experimental aircraft, which he still flies. He also finished a heavily modified Kittredge K-350 two-person submersible, in which he has conducted over 30 dives, according to his company bio.
Hamish Harding
Hamish Harding is a British aviation businessman and seasoned adventurer, who posted on social media before the trip that he was set to make the journey to the Titanic wreckage on the Titan.
“This mission is likely to be the first and only manned mission to the Titanic in 2023,” he wrote on his social media before the dive.
Harding, an aircraft pilot himself, is the founder and chairman of Action Aviation, a United Arab Emirates-based company that buys and sells aircraft. The Briton, who is in his late 50s, also chairs the Middle East chapter of the Explorers Club, which calls itself a “multidisciplinary, professional society dedicated to the advancement of field research, scientific exploration and resource conservation.”
Harding was a passenger last year on the fifth human spaceflight of Blue Origin, the private space company founded by Jeff Bezos, who is the honorary chair of the Explorers Club. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Harding’s social media pages are filled with photos of planes, rockets, ships and shots of his adventures to destinations like the South Pole and the Mariana Trench.
Paul-Henri Nargeolet
Nargeolet, a retired French Navy commander, is the director of underwater research for E/M Group, a media and exhibition company whose affiliate, RMS Titanic Inc, is the exclusive steward of the wreck.
Nargeolet has had a long-standing interest in the Titanic and last year published a book on the ship in French: “Dans les profondeurs du Titanic.” His French publisher, Mathieu Johann, confirmed to The Washington Post on Wednesday that Nargeolet was on the vessel and prior to that had lived in the United States for many years.
“He’s a great expert on the Titanic … he knows everything about the construction of the ship,” Johann said of Nargeolet. “We’re lucky in France to have this global expert on the Titanic.”
Richard Garriott president of the Explorer’s Club also tweeted that Nargeolet was on board the vessel, alongside fellow member Harding.
Nicknamed “P.H.,” he had an “impressive and tenured history with Titanic,” the company said, and is considered one of the world’s leading authorities of the ill-fated passenger ship’s wreck site. He has led “several expeditions” to the Titanic and completed 37 dives in the submersible, the company said. He has also supervised the recovery of 5,000 artifacts from the wreck.
Born in Chamonix, Nargeolet also lived across Africa for 13 years with his family.
Shahzada Dawood
British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman, 19, were also on the expedition, their family confirmed in a statement to The Washington Post. They are one of Pakistan’s most prominent business families.
The father-son duo had “embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean,” the statement said. “We are very grateful for the concern being shown by our colleagues and friends and would like to request everyone to pray for their safety while granting the family privacy at this time.”
Shahzada is vice chairman of Pakistani conglomerate Engro Corp., which has a mix of industrial interests including fertilizers, textiles and food. It is a subsidiary of family-owned Dawood Hercules, fronted by his father, Hussain.
Shahzada graduated from Philadelphia University and is also a director of the family’s Dawood Foundation and part of the SETI Institute, a California based research organization that searches for extraterrestrial life. A biography on the company’s website described him as “fond of photography” and “an ardent animal lover.”
He holds dual British-Pakistani citizenship and sits on a number of charitable boards including some linked to Britain’s King Charles III. He has spoken at the United Nations and frequented the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he shared his vision for a “sustainable future,” championed clean energy and business models that help uplift “low-income communities.”
Suleman Dawood
Suleman Dawood, 19, is a teenager and youngest member of the Titanic expedition. He grew up outside London in the leafy village of Long Ditton, in Surrey, with his father and mother, Christine, who is a professional development and life coach and has run an organic agriculture business in Pakistan’s Punjab region. She also sits on the board of the Dawood Foundation.
A family statement described Suleman as a “big fan of science fiction literature and learning new things,” and said he has a “keen interest in solving Rubik’s Cubes and enjoys playing volleyball.”
Suleman was a recent graduate of ACS International School Cobham, an international school in Surrey. Head teacher Barnaby Sandow told The Post in a statement that the school community “is deeply concerned by the news” that Suleman and his father are on board the missing submersible. “Our thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones, during this difficult time,” he added.
Suleman has a sister Alina, and the family have a pet dog named Stig, and a cat, Proteus. Their neighbors told the Daily Mail of the family: “You couldn’t wish for lovelier neighbors … The children are so sweet and polite.”
