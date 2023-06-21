September date set for Texas attorney general impeachment trial

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Texas Senate voted Wednesday to begin the historic impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton on Sept. 5, and it approved rules that bar Paxton’s wife from voting due to a conflict of interest. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The state House last month impeached Paxton over allegations of bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust, temporarily forcing him from office pending the Senate trial that could lead to his permanent ouster. Paxton’s removal would require a two-thirds vote by the Senate’s 18 Republicans and dozen Democrats.

State Sen. Angela Paxton said in a statement this week that she intended to participate in the trial. She has not commented on the accusations against her husband, who has attacked the impeachment as an attempt to disenfranchise Texas voters who elected him to a third term last year. He previously served a dozen years in the legislature.

“RINOS and far-left radicals have established a kangaroo court in the TX Lege. to eliminate America’s most conservative Attorney General,” Paxton wrote in a Twitter post earlier this month soliciting donations.

By law, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Paxton ally, will preside over the trial but not vote. He has subpoena power, according to the rules approved Wednesday.

“The citizens of Texas can count on the Senate of Texas to have a fair and just trial,” Patrick said after Wednesday’s vote.

Paxton will be prosecuted before the Senate by two Houston lawyers acting on behalf of House impeachment managers. He will be represented by another set of Houston lawyers and a half-dozen employees on leave from his office.

According to the rules approved Wednesday, both sides may call witnesses and submit evidence, and proceedings will be open to the public. Witnesses will testify under oath and may be cross-examined.

Each side will have an hour for opening statements, a day to present evidence, and an hour each for rebuttal evidence and final arguments. If Paxton is convicted, each side will have 15 minutes to debate whether he should be disqualified from holding any other office in the future.

Paxton has been a fierce defender of former president Donald Trump and a defiant opponent of the Biden administration. His impeachment has been all the more stunning because it has come at the hands of fellow Texas Republicans, who have long controlled all three branches of state government.

Only two officials in Texas’s nearly 200-year history have been convicted after impeachment, both for misuse of public funds: a state district judge in 1975 and the governor in 1917.

Many of the allegations that form the basis of the articles of impeachment surfaced in 2020, when Paxton’s top aides accused him of abuse of office to benefit a wealthy donor and were fired. They reported their concerns to the FBI and sued, alleging retaliation. No charges were ultimately filed as a result of the FBI investigation.

In February, his former aides reached a $3.3 million settlement with him — contingent on the state paying. Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan balked at paying the settlement with state money and triggered the impeachment investigation.

