The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Underwater noises detected during search for missing Titanic submersible

By
and 
June 21, 2023 at 1:27 a.m. EDT
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is seen docked on Tuesday at U.S. Coast Guard Base Boston. (Steven Senne/AP)
2 min

The Coast Guard’s First District reported early Wednesday that a Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the area where crews are looking for the missing Titan submersible and operations were redirected there. Those efforts “have yielded negative results but continue,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Crews are searching a massive swath of sea about 900 miles east of Boston, with time running out on the oxygen supply aboard the missing submersible that was set for the ocean floor wreckage of the Titanic.

The submersible, named the Titan, and its four passengers and pilot have been unaccounted for since it lost contact with the Canadian research vessel Polar Prince during a dive Sunday morning. Created by OceanGate Expeditions, the 22-foot vessel was being piloted by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush toward the world’s most famous unsinkable ship that sank in the North Atlantic.

Coast Guard officials said Tuesday afternoon that the vessel had enough oxygen to last until Thursday morning.

The Navy dispatched a system — the Flyaway Deep Ocean Salvage System — designed to haul up objects the size of planes and small vessels from the deep ocean floor, a spokesperson said, but it isn’t clear if the backing band of other specialized technology required to operate is available.

The U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, Canadian Coast Guard and OceanGate Expeditions have established a unified command, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement Tuesday, and more search vessels were still on their way, including a Canadian vessel with a mobile decompression chamber and medical personnel.

The other four men aboard are British aviation businessman Hamish Harding, French diver and longtime Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Skip to end of carousel
A submersible vessel exploring the Titanic went missing in the North Atlantic after it lost contact 900 miles east of Cape Cod. The company that owns the sub, OceanGate Expeditions, has organized more than a dozen underwater expeditions since 2010.
The search and rescue effort
The search effort could be the deepest search and rescue mission ever attempted. And there isn’t a lot of time, because the sub has a limited oxygen supply.
What is a submersible?
A submersible is a type of vessel that can travel underwater and often refers to crafts designed for research and exploration with or without people in it. They’ve been used for tourism since the mid-1980s and are now found all over the world.
What’s it like inside the Titan sub?
The Titan sub is about the size of a minivan and is meant to take five people including the pilot to depths of about 13,100 feet.
Who’s on the missing sub?
Five people, including Stockton Rush, the CEO of OceanGate Expeditions and four passengers who paid for the expedition like billionaire Hamish Harding.

1/5

End of carousel

The company creates crewed submersible vessels that reach the ocean floor. OceanGate in July 2021 announced that its Titan submersible first dove 3,800 meters (or roughly 12,500 feet) to the site of Titanic wreckage.

Much like the current trip, the first Titan trip was piloted by OceanGate’s founder Rush and Nargeolet was aboard.

“This recent dive in Titan to the Titanic wreck site is one of the most memorable dives I have ever done,” Nargeolet said at the time.

The only vessel of its kind

OceanGate’s Titan uses a titanium

and carbon fiber design for its pressure vessel, which carries people to the wreck

of the Titanic, about 2.5 miles below

the ocean’s surface.

Titanium/carbon

fiber capsule

Maneuvering

thrusters

Viewport

22 feet

Pilot

Maximum depth

About

13,000 feet

Crew

Four passengers,

one pilot

Speed

About

3.5 mph

OXYGEN SUPPLY

About four days

with full crew

Sources: OceanGate; University of Washington

WILLIAM NEFF/THE WASHINGTON POST

The only vessel of its kind

The only vessel of its kind

OceanGate’s Titan uses a titanium and carbon fiber design for its pressure vessel, which carries people

to the wreck of the Titanic, about 2.5 miles below

the ocean’s surface.

Titanium/carbon fiber capsule

Maneuvering

thrusters

Viewport

Pilot

22 feet

Maximum depth

About

13,000 feet

Crew

Four passengers,

one pilot

Speed

About

3.5 mph

Oxygen Supply

About four days

with full crew

Sources: OceanGate; University of Washington

WILLIAM NEFF/THE WASHINGTON POST

The only vessel of its kind

OceanGate’s Titan uses a titanium and carbon fiber design for its pressure vessel, which carries people to the wreck of the Titanic, about 2.5 miles below the ocean's surface.

Titanium/carbon fiber capsule

Viewport

Maneuvering

thrusters

Pilot

22 feet

Maximum depth

About

13,000 feet

Crew

Four passengers,

one pilot

Speed

About

3.5 mph

Oxygen Supply

About four days

with full crew

Sources: OceanGate; University of Washington

WILLIAM NEFF/THE WASHINGTON POST

The only vessel of its kind

OceanGate’s Titan uses a titanium and carbon fiber design for its pressure vessel, which carries people to the wreck of the Titanic, about 2.5 miles below the ocean's surface.

Titanium/carbon fiber capsule

Viewport

Maneuvering

thrusters

Pilot

22 feet

Maximum depth

About

13,000 feet

Crew

Four passengers,

one pilot

Speed

About

3.5 mph

Oxygen Supply

About four days

with full crew

Sources: OceanGate; University of Washington

WILLIAM NEFF/THE WASHINGTON POST

The 22,000-pound Titan can travel at a speed of three knots and can support a crew of five for 96 hours, according to an OceanGate document.

Rush founded OceanGate in 2009 to further deep sea exploration. Less than 10 percent of the global ocean is mapped using modern sonar, according to the National Ocean Service.

Maham Javaid contributed to this report.

Missing Titanic submersible

The latest: Rescuers and officials are concerned that the five people trapped onboard the missing submersible will run out of emergency oxygen as the search for the vessel that vanished while exploring the wreckage of the Titanic enters its third day. Get the latest news on the missing submersible.

The Titan: The voyage to see the Titanic wreckage is eight days long, costs $250,000 and is open to passengers age 17 and older. The Titan is 22 feet long, weighs 23,000 pounds and “has about as much room as a minivan,” according to CBS correspondent David Pogue. Here’s what we know about the missing submersible.

The search: The daunting mission covers the ocean’s surface and the vast depths beneath. The search poses unique challenges that are further complicated by the depths involved.

The passengers: OceanGate and government officials have not released the names of the five passengers, including the pilot. But Hamish Harding, an aviation businessman, aircraft pilot and seasoned adventurer, posted on Instagram that he was joining the expedition and said retired French navy commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet was also onboard. British Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman, 19, were also on the expedition, their family confirmed in a statement.

Loading...