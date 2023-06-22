Live updates Search for missing Titanic submersible reaches crucial stage

The search for the missing submersible known as the Titan is reaching a crucial stage, as the vessel’s 96-hour oxygen supply is estimated to run out Thursday. However, the search effort remains full of “hope,” and “this is a search and rescue mission, one hundred percent,” the U.S. Coast Guard said Wednesday afternoon.
Here’s what to know
- Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said officials are still planning to recover the crew alive. “We’re right in the middle of a search and rescue case, so I don’t want to get into a discussion about when that would end,” he said.
- The five-person expedition to see the wreckage of the Titanic vanished off the coast of southeastern Canada on Sunday, 900 miles east of Cape Cod. On Tuesday and Wednesday, “banging noises” picked up by sonar yielded no leads.
- Former workers at OceanGate Inc., the company that operates the vessel, raised questions about the safety and regulatory standards of the company as early as 2018, according to court documents.
1/3
1/3
Live contributors
Missing Titanic submersible
The latest: A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises Wednesday morning in the search to find five people trapped onboard the missing submersible, but the craft itself has not been found. Get the latest news on the missing submersible.
The Titan: The voyage to see the Titanic wreckage is eight days long, costs $250,000 and is open to passengers age 17 and older. The Titan is 22 feet long, weighs 23,000 pounds and “has about as much room as a minivan,” according to CBS correspondent David Pogue. Here’s what we know about the missing submersible.
The search: The daunting mission covers the ocean’s surface and the vast depths beneath. The search poses unique challenges that are further complicated by the depths involved. This map shows the scale of the search near the Titanic wreckage.
The passengers: Hamish Harding, an aviation businessman, aircraft pilot and seasoned adventurer, posted on Instagram that he was joining the expedition and said retired French navy commander Paul-Henri Nargeolet was also onboard. British Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son, Suleman, 19, were also on the expedition, their family confirmed. The CEO of OceanGate, the submersible expedition company, was also on the vessel. Here’s what we know about the five missing passengers.