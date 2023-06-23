Federal judge rules against new DeSantis drag show law in Florida

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal judge on Friday sided with an Orlando restaurant that features weekly “family friendly” drag shows and ordered the state to stop enforcing a new law cracking down on certain “adult live performances.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill last month — one of a flurry of legislative proposals backed by GOP governors taking aim at drag events. The Florida law did not specifically mention drag performances, but said the state should revoke the liquor license of any establishment that allows children to attend performances that include lewd exposure to “prosthetic or imitation genitals and breasts.”

The GOP presidential contender said the law was designed to “let kids be kids,” but opponents said it was part of a slate of laws aimed at “erasing” the LGBTQ community.

The owners of Hamburger Mary’s Orlando, part of a chain of drag-themed restaurants, sued the state, claiming that the law violated their First Amendment rights.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Gregory A. Presnell agreed, writing that the language of the law is vague and “dangerously susceptible to standardless, overbroad enforcement.”

Presnell also said the law clashes with another DeSantis priority — the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” — because it allows the state to decide what performances children can attend, rather than leaving that choice up to parents. He added that existing obscenity laws already protect children from “any constitutionally unprotected obscene exhibitions or shows.”

The ruling means that the state Department of Professional and Business Regulation cannot enforce the law unless it prevails at trial. The agency has already moved to revoke the liquor licenses of a Miami hotel and an Orlando performing arts venue for hosting drag shows where children may have been present.

Advertisement

The DeSantis administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post. The Orlando Sentinel reported that a spokesman for the governor, Jeremy Redfern, stated DeSantis plans to appeal.

Brice Timmons, an attorney who represented Hamburger Mary’s in the lawsuit, said the case was about protecting fundamental rights.

“This isn’t about gay people, this isn’t about trans people, this isn’t about drag queens. This is about our basic human freedoms,” he said. “If we don’t stop it here, God help us.”

Timmons also represented an LGBTQ theater company in Tennessee, winning a case earlier this month in federal court over a new law in that state banning drag shows in public or where children could watch them. In that ruling as well, a federal judge ruled the legislation violated First Amendment freedom of speech protections and was “unconstitutionally vague and substantially overbroad.”

Advertisement

Under the new law, business owners who knowingly admit children into certain live performances could face misdemeanor charges that carry up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

The law was opposed by Democrats and others who said it was vague and unnecessary and amounted to an attempt to outlaw drag performances. Critics also argued the bill was unnecessary because exposing children to sexually explicit activity is already a crime in the Sunshine State.

Supporters contended it was a needed measure to protect children. Before the bill’s signing, the DeSantis administration had targeted several establishments featuring drag performers. In one incident, the governor filed a complaint against Miami drag bar R House after a viral video surfaced showing a scantily clad dancer holding hands and walking with a young girl.

Advertisement

“Florida is proud to lead the way in standing up for our children,” DeSantis said when he signed the law, along with other laws that impact the LGBTQ community. “As the world goes mad, Florida represents a refuge of sanity and a citadel of normalcy.”

Presnell wrote that the law “is specifically designed to suppress the speech of drag queen performers.” He cited statements by Republican state Rep. Randy Fine, who sponsored the bill and said the law “will protect our children by ending the gateway propaganda to this evil — ‘Drag Queen Story Time.’”

Hamburger Mary’s has offered a “family friendly” drag performance on Sundays where children are invited to attend. Presnell noted that the restaurant “contends that its fifteen years of incident-free, harmless drag shows demonstrates the absence of any substantial harm” to the public.

Gift this article Gift Article