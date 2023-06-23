Teens turned around in a fire chief’s driveway. He pulled a gun on them.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last year, a South Carolina emergency dispatcher stayed on the line with two teenagers who said they were being chased by two pickup trucks at high speed. On the other end of the call, the voice sounded increasingly desperate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “They’re making us get out of the car with guns,” one of the teenagers said, according to audio recordings of the 911 call obtained by The Washington Post. “Ma’am, I’m sorry. I’m getting — we’re getting on the ground.”

The teens had, about 10 minutes earlier, told the dispatcher they had turned around in someone’s driveway, prompting the man and another driver — later identified as Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams and his son — to pursue them, according to the audio. Over the next several minutes, the teenagers said they’d almost been chased off the road and blocked — and by 7:20 p.m., were face down in the middle of a road with a pistol pointing at them.

That Aug. 29 encounter is now at the center of an investigation South Carolina authorities reopened last week. It’s also the basis of a lawsuit filed earlier this year against McAdams and his son, Wyatt, by the mothers of two 17-year-olds identified in court documents as “John Doe” and “Richard Roe.”

The suit accuses the McAdamses of falsely imprisoning the two teens, assaulting them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. In a court filing, McAdams admitted to chasing the car and pointing his pistol at the boys but denied the charges set forth in the lawsuit.

“First and foremost, Mr. McAdams is extremely concerned about the situation and is committed to addressing any allegations with the utmost sincerity and cooperation,” Amanda Bradley, the McAdamses’ attorney, said in a statement to The Post. “We believe a complete picture of all the facts will validate our client’s position and are confident in the ability of the legal system to deliver justice.”

No one was charged after the incident, and the case was closed soon after. This week, FOX Carolina obtained the reports and 911 recordings. The station reported that the investigation into the 2022 incident had been reopened.

Jimmy Watt, a spokesperson with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to The Post that the case has been reopened “due to new information.”

The situation began around 7 p.m. one night last summer when Doe and Roe were scouting geese at a nearby lake ahead of the hunting season, the lawsuit alleges.

The teenagers were driving down a road near the rural town of Townville when they realized they had to turn back. They spotted a “large, well-maintained gravel drive that appeared to be suitable for turning around,” the lawsuit states, and decided to do a three-point turn there.

It was McAdams’s driveway. The fire chief, who in 2016 gained national attention after being one of the first responders to the Townville Elementary School shooting, didn’t recognize the car, nor could he see who was inside because of its tinted windows, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. McAdams and his son then jumped into their trucks and followed the teenagers — a decision McAdams told an officer he made following “a lot of thefts” at his home, the report states.

Noticing they were being chased, the teenagers called 911.

“They’re yelling and trying to run us off the road,” a teen told the dispatcher. “And all we did was we just made a little quick turn around in their yard, gave them a wave because they were in their garage. We went by, and they’ve just been chasing us ever since.”

“We were going to pull over to just like, tell them what we’re doing, but they were extremely enraged, and we didn’t want to have a gun pulled on us or anything like that,” he added, according to the audio recordings.

During the next 15 minutes, dispatchers from two counties scrambled to make sense of what was going on. While dispatchers from Oconee County talked to the two teenagers who said they’d been pulled into a high-speed chase, McAdams had called the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office to say he “possibly witnessed a robbery and is following a car” into Oconee County, according to recordings of the calls.

When authorities in the two counties realized it was the same incident, the Oconee County dispatcher urged an Anderson County officer to tell McAdams not to exit his vehicle, but the fire chief had already hung up, the audio recordings show.

The teens, meanwhile, had been sandwiched at an intersection by the McAdamses, the lawsuit alleges. The fire chief then screamed at them and urged them to get on the ground. While they did, they kept in contact with the emergency dispatchers, who asked them to pass the phone to the fire chief. McAdams later said in a court filing that he “put away his weapon when he saw how young the two unidentified individuals were.”

“Billy, listen. Listen. Can you get in your vehicle as well and just not talk to them and separate yourself from them? We’ve got people headed that way, okay?” the dispatcher told McAdams, according to the recordings.

“I’m good. I can sit right here. We’re going to pull up to this next driveway … I’m not going anywhere,” he responded. McAdams and the two teenagers then waited for law enforcement in a “random lady’s driveway,” one of the teenagers said.

Officer Patrick Heaton from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrived by 7:28 p.m. He interviewed everyone involved and cleared the scene. A few hours later, the “frustrated” mother of one of the teenagers called the sheriff’s office and said her son “did not understand why a gun had to be involved,” according to an incident report.

A report from the sheriff’s office documents efforts to call the families as part of the ensuing investigation, but when officers couldn’t make contact after multiple tries, the case was closed.

The teenagers’ mothers filed the lawsuit against McAdams and his son on April 3. Their complaint alleges that his conduct was “utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

A hearing has not yet been scheduled in the case.

