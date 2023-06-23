What next in search for answers to Titanic sub’s ‘catastrophic implosion’?

Listen 5 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has concluded that the five men on the underwater submersible that was headed to the wreckage of the Titanic area are dead — likely to have perished after their tiny vessel underwent a “catastrophic implosion,” with debris of the sub found on the ocean floor.

What happens next?

Mystery still surrounds the circumstances that caused the implosion. The bodies of the men have not been recovered and the debris is yet to be fully collected and examined, leaving more to do, maritime experts said.

“We’re gonna continue to investigate the site of the debris field … I know that there’s also a lot of questions about how, why and when did this happen?” Rear Adm. John Mauger of the U.S. Coast Guard said at a news conference Thursday. “Those questions about the regulations that apply and the standards, that’s going to be, I’m sure, a focus of future review.”

It was important for relatives of the victims to “have an understanding of what happened, [to] begin to find some closure,” Mauger said, adding that the site of the debris was an incredibly remote, difficult environment to work in. Given the victims were from different countries around the world, governments would be meeting to discuss “what an investigation of the nature of the casualty might look like.”

Some of the vessels already at the scene, and medical personnel would start to remobilize immediately, he said, while remote operations on the sea floor would continue. Authorities would be “documenting the scene” Mauger said, adding he could not say what the prospects were for recovering the passengers’ bodies.

The families of the French navy Cmdr. Paul-Henri Nargeolet; British adventurer Hamish Harding; British Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his teenage son Suleman Dawood; and OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush have expressed their shock and grief.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate spokesperson Andrew Von Kerens said in a statement.

According to oceanographer Simon Boxall, a fellow at the University of Southampton’s National Oceanography Centre, their bodies are highly unlikely to be recovered, having experienced pressure levels the equivalent of “the Eiffel tower landing on top of you,” he said in an interview Friday.

The power of the implosion meant at least that the individuals were probably unaware of what was happening and their death would have been “quick and instantaneous,” he added.

Boxall said many people who work in the field had been “fairly certain this was going to happen,” but did not want to strike a “defeatist” tone while the widespread search and rescue operation was continuing.

Now, the focus would shift to piecing together what went wrong, he said, treating it similarly to an air accident investigation. Extensive underwater photography and mapping of the area would likely get underway, followed by using remote-operated vehicles on the ocean floor near the Titanic to gather remaining debris and attempt to reassemble it on land to analyze exactly how and when the implosion occurred.

“It will be a painstaking job,” said Boxall, “we’re not going to get an answer next week.”

A Coast Guard official said on June 22 that a “catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber” resulted in five people dying aboard the Titan submersible. (Video: Chris Chang/The Washington Post)

Figuring out what happened from a technical perspective could take weeks, agreed John Carlton, director of maritime studies at City, University of London. And any legal battle could take “many months and even years to resolve” because of the loss of life involved, he said in an interview Friday.

“Liability is a complex matter and will have to be discussed by the lawyers as it seems there were several disclaimers that had to be signed by the passengers,” Carlton said, noting that jurisdiction would also be a tricky issue with the accident occurring in international waters that don’t come under any one nation’s legal rules.

There are also questions over the final cost of the massive search effort, with some commentators noting that taxpayer-funded government entities were responding to an expedition run by a private corporation.

“It’s no different than if a private citizen goes out, and his boat sinks,” Paul Zukunft, a retired commandant who led the Coast Guard from 2014 to 2018, said in an interview this week. “We go out and recover him. We don’t stick them with the bill after the fact.”

The National Association for Search and Rescue recommends against agencies charging for rescue operations, as it may discourage people from seeking help in emergency situations.

The deaths also raise the question of whether the company which operated the vessel, OceanGate, will pay to have the remnants of the vessel recovered — and at what cost.

Zukunft said that typically, the U.S. government pays for the cost of search-and-rescue operations after a crisis at sea, but a private company must decide how and if it will pursue salvage operations once the search is complete.

Recovering debris from the Titan, at a depth of about 13,000 feet, would be a significant and costly endeavor.

Anumita Kaur, Amber Ferguson, Justine McDaniel, Timothy Bella, Maham Javaid and Alex Horton contributed to this report.

