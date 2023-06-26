Colorado Springs Club Q shooting suspect pleads guilty

Listen 2 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

The suspect in the mass shooting at a Colorado club that left five people dead and 17 injured said Monday that they would plead guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and hate crimes. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, was facing up to life in prison if convicted of hundreds of charges, including murder, hate crimes and assault.

Aldrich allegedly entered Club Q, a gathering spot for the city’s small LGBTQ community, in November 2022 armed with a pistol and an assault-style rifle and began firing. The rampage ended when other patrons subdued the assailant, authorities say.

Survivors of the shooting and family members will face Aldrich for the first time in months. The plea deal would allow family and survivors to avoid a long emotional trial.

For 21 years, the club was Colorado Springs’s respite for gay people and their friends, a place where families of all ages gathered for brunch on Sundays to watch drag performers.

Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns they/them, ran a site featuring neo-Nazi videos and sent a photo of a rifle scope aimed over a Pride parade to a contact on the instant-messaging platform Discord, a detective testified in a court hearing earlier this year. Friends recalled Aldrich using gay and racial slurs while playing video games, the detective said.

The shooting renewed calls for stronger gun laws in a state that has experienced a disproportionately large number of mass killings over the years. Colorado has a red-flag law allowing authorities to remove guns from potentially dangerous people.

In June 2021, Aldrich was arrested and accused of making a bomb threat, one that prompted a partial evacuation of the Colorado Springs neighborhood where their mother lived at the time. Aldrich was charged with kidnapping and felony menacing, but was never prosecuted, for reasons that remain unclear. No bomb was ever found.

Despite their run-in with the law, some 17 months later, Aldrich was in possession of at least one weapon, a long gun, which they allegedly used in targeting customers and employees inside a nightclub long seen as a safe haven for the city’s gay and lesbian communities.

