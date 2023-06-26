A 911 dispatcher took a call about a house fire. The home was hers.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Marisa Anderson was working the morning shift as a Wisconsin emergency dispatcher this month when she received a call. “Door County 911, what is the address of your emergency?” Anderson said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On the other line, a child repeatedly yelled “Mom!” Anderson, not comprehending the situation, continued asking for the address until she realized she was speaking to her 12-year-old son, Landon.

“There’s flames in the backyard, Mom!” Landon said, according to a recording of the call provided by the Door County Sheriff’s Office.

In the next few seconds, Landon told his mother their Forestville, Wis., house was on fire and he and his 17-year-old sister, Emma, had evacuated and were watching flames burst through the windows. Anderson alerted the fire department and told her supervisor that she needed to leave.

“Hold on,” Anderson told her children. “Mom will be there soon.”

The fire’s severity didn’t register for Anderson until she drove up to her house about 10 minutes later. Flames had torn through the basement and first floor, shattering windows and destroying most of the interior. Anderson’s family was safe, but her pets — four cats, three dogs and a rabbit — had died in the fire.

Anderson, who’s been a 911 dispatcher since March 2021, had always wanted to help people in her community. She never expected to learn about her own family’s emergency while at work.

“I don’t know that everything has fully set in because I keep just thinking I can go home,” Anderson, whose family is staying in a Sturgeon Bay, Wis., hotel room, told The Washington Post. “It’s difficult to walk in my house and see everything burned and charred and smell terrible from the smoke.”

The Andersons have lived in their five-bedroom, two-bathroom house since March 2005. The night before Anderson started her shift at 6 a.m. on June 9, she went into their basement to move clothes from the washing machine to the dryer. Nothing appeared unusual, she said, and she rushed out of the house the next morning to drive 12½ miles to her office in Sturgeon Bay.

Just before 8 a.m., Landon awoke to the sounds of shattering glass in the basement. He alerted Emma and her friend, who were sleeping in a camper on the side of the house. Then he called 911.

About 40 seconds into the call, Anderson realized it was her son on the other line.

“It’s up in flames,” Landon said, according to the recording.

“What is up in flames?” Anderson, 43, responded.

“The house!” Landon said.

Landon told his mom that he, his sister and her friend were outside, but he couldn’t reenter the house to grab their pets. As Anderson rushed out of the office, she asked her supervisor to tell her kids to stay in place.

Anderson called her husband and sped home, cutting the normally 20-minute drive in half. When she arrived, firetrucks filled her street as firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

She ran to her kids, who were standing next to the mailbox, where they hugged and cried. A few minutes later, Anderson saw a firefighter carrying their dead 6-month-old Husky puppy named Race under his arm, which caused her to collapse onto the lawn.

Firefighters cleared the flames after about two hours. Anderson tried to collect salvageable clothes and other mementos while neighbors rushed over with donations. Almost everything from the house had been destroyed, Anderson said, so her sister, Shauna, urged her to create an online fundraiser.

“The house wasn’t perfect by any means,” Anderson said. “But it was ours.”

That night, Anderson brought her pets’ remains to the veterinarian. Then the family bought toiletries and checked into a hotel room.

The next few days were a blur for Anderson. She spoke to her insurance provider, checked on her home’s condition and visited her sister, who was collecting donations. Landon grappled with guilt for not saving the pets, Anderson said.

“Everybody was just in a state of shock,” she said.

The Southern Door Fire Department determined that an old extension cord in the basement had started the fire after coming into contact with other wires, Chief Rich Olson said.

Anderson, who returned to work on June 16, said they’ll decide whether to scrap or renovate their home based on the insurance coverage. The house is still standing, but most of the furniture and counters melted or burned. For now, the Andersons are looking for a rental house or apartment — somewhere the family can sit and eat a home-cooked meal together again.

“Honestly,” Anderson said, “we just want to go home.”

