Ralph Yarl doesn’t have ‘hatred’ for shooter but wants him convicted

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ralph Yarl, the Black teen who was shot after going to the wrong house in Kansas City, Mo., to pick up his siblings, said in his first interview since the April shooting that the man who fired at him “should be convicted for the crimes that he made.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In an interview with “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday, Yarl recounted to ABC anchor Robin Roberts the moment when he mistakenly rang the doorbell at the home of Andrew D. Lester on April 13, and how the 84-year-old White man pointed a gun at him. Yarl said he braced and turned his head, but didn’t think the man would pull the trigger.

“I’m thinking, ‘There’s no way he’s actually going to shoot, right?’ The door isn’t even open. He’s going to shoot through his glass door and glass is going to get everywhere,” the 16-year-old said. “Then it happened. And then I’m on the ground, I fall on the glass, the shattered glass. And then before I know it I’m running away, shouting, ‘Help me, help me!’”

EXCLUSIVE: Ralph Yarl, the teen who was shot after mistakenly going to the wrong house, speaks out about the harrowing experience to @robinroberts: "He points [the gun] at me … Then it happened … And then before I know it I'm running away shouting, 'Help me, help me.'" pic.twitter.com/JOKmTzhIQd — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 27, 2023

As Yarl ran from the home, he said, he was stunned to realize he was bleeding from his head. He recalled Lester saying five words to him after Lester shot him in the head and the arm: “Don’t come here ever again.”

Advertisement

“I was like, how is this possible? I have been shot in the head,” he told ABC.

When asked by Roberts what justice looked like for him in the months since the shooting gained national attention, Yarl called for Lester to be found guilty, saying, “Justice is just the rule of the law, regardless of race, ethnicity and age.” Lester is has been charged with felony assault and armed criminal action; felony assault carries up to a life sentence if convicted. The Clay County prosecutor’s office has noted “a racial component” to the shooting. Lester has pleaded not guilty.

“[Lester] should be convicted for the crimes that he made,” Yarl told ABC.

Steven Salmon, Lester’s attorney, said in a statement to The Washington Post that a court order prohibits releasing information to the public that the prosecution and defense teams have found. A Clay County judge agreed in late May to partially seal the evidence in response to a protective order filed by Salmon — a decision that Yarl’s family and attorneys have criticized.

Advertisement

“As a party to the criminal case, any statement from Mr. Lester would certainly violate that order,” Salmon told The Post. “I can say Mr. Lester is looking forward to the upcoming preliminary hearing.”

Yarl spoke out more than two months after the shooting stoked national outrage — not only as a symbol of gun violence but also over “stand your ground” laws, which have become a flash point in national debates over gun violence, self-defense and racial profiling. Lester was arrested and charged in April, then was released on a $200,000 bond. His next preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.

According to a Missouri self-defense law, a person may use physical, deadly force against another person if he or she “reasonably believes that such deadly force is necessary” to protect “against death, serious physical injury, or any forcible felony.” The law also notes that people do not “have a duty to retreat” in a variety of settings, including a home where they are legally allowed to be, on private property they lease or own, or in “any other location such person has the right to be.”

Advertisement

Lester has told police that he was “scared to death” of Yarl, and that he perceived the person at his door to be a “Black male approximately 6 feet tall.” However, the teen’s family says he’s 5-foot-8 and 140 pounds. Researchers say that Lester’s description of Yarl fits a pattern among shootings of young Black males, and that similar language has been used in other cases, reflecting the fear people of other races sometimes feel when seeing Black people.

Yarl told ABC that after he was shot, he approached multiple homes before someone chose to help get him to a hospital. “So then I go to the next house across the street. No one answers. And the house to the right of that house, I go there and someone opens the door and tells me to wait for the police,” he said.

Cleo Nagbe, Yarl’s mother, recalled how she was concerned when her son didn’t return home from picking up his siblings. When police called to let her know he had been shot and was at the hospital, Nagbe said she feared for the worst.

Advertisement

“It was traumatic,” she said. Sitting next to her son, Nagbe added, “So, physically, he looks fine. But there’s a lot that has been taken from him.”

Yarl said he and his family have relocated since the shooting. He said he is struggling but seeing a therapist and focusing on two of his loves: music and chemical engineering.

“I’m just a kid and not larger than life because this happened to me,” he told ABC. “I’m just going to keep doing all the stuff that makes me happy. And just living my life the best I can, and not let this bother me.”

Even though Yarl said he wants Lester to be convicted, he told Roberts that he has let go of personal animosity he harbored toward the man who shot him. “I am past having any personal hatred for him,” he said.

Kelsey Ables and Mark Berman contributed to this report.

Gift this article Gift Article