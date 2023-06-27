A teen was flying a drone. Then he spotted an SUV trapped in a sinkhole.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On a lazy Saturday morning, Josh Logue sent his hobby drone up for a routine flight. Unusually heavy rainfall had turned a dry canal near his Brighton, Colo., home into an overflowing stream, and Logue, 18, wanted to check it out from the air.

He watched through a screen on his controller as the drone swooped through the rural landscape. Then he saw what looked like a large shadow over the road.

“I zoom in on it,” Logue recalled in an interview with The Washington Post. “Oh, it’s a frickin’ car and a giant hole down here!”

Logue had made a shocking discovery with his drone camera. He accompanied his father and a neighbor to the location to find a large sinkhole that had swallowed a Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. The vehicle was upside down in the sinkhole, wheels facing toward the sky. Water had flooded the sinkhole to around halfway up the doors.

To Logue’s shock, two people were inside. They’d been trapped for around 15 minutes, he would later learn. Six more inches of water would have submerged them completely.

Logue and his group alerted emergency responders, who rescued the two passengers from the Jeep shortly afterward, leaving Logue and his father to marvel at how his hobby had paid off in dramatic fashion.

“That was crazy to think about,” Logue said. “ … If I would have been down here 20, maybe 30 minutes later, they could have been dead.”

No one thought that the drone flight would lead to a rescue mission. Logue’s father, Jake, was catching up with the family’s neighbor Ryan Nuanes in the driveway as Logue piloted his drone, a DJI Mavic 2 Pro, a few miles north to the nearby canal. They all gathered around Logue’s controller screen in surprise when Logue reported his discovery. Nuanes, a firefighter with the Denver Fire Department, knew the accident could be serious. So the three of them hopped in Logue’s father’s pickup truck to check on it themselves.

As they approached the sinkhole on Weld County Road 2, they realized how fortunate Logue’s discovery had been. Sections of the dirt road were closed because of the wet conditions, Nuanes said, and the sinkhole had opened up near a bridge across the canal, far from the signs closing the road. It was about seven feet deep, enough that the Jeep wasn’t visible at the road’s surface. Logue’s aerial perspective from his drone would have been the only way to spot the trapped vehicle from afar.

Logue, Jake and Nuanes didn’t realize at first that there were still passengers trapped in the SUV, they said. The Jeep’s horn was blaring nonstop, obscuring the voices of a man and a woman inside. Nuanes called 911, then heard the cries for help. The group would later learn the Jeep had crossed the bridge around 9:15 that morning when a sinkhole opened up around the vehicle, causing it to roll over.

With the Jeep pitched upside down and water filling the sinkhole, Nuanes guessed that the occupants must have shifted out of their seats to stay upright and above water, he said. They sounded calm. He heard a male voice say they had just enough air. A female voice added, “But we don’t have a lot.”

Nuanes called 911 again to tell dispatchers that there were passengers to rescue, while Jake left to get chains for his pickup truck that he could use to pull the Jeep in a rescue attempt. After hanging up, Nuanes watched nervously as water continued to flow into the sinkhole.

“I’ve been a Denver firefighter for 25 years,” Nuanes said. “And it was the most dire situation that I had seen.”

The Brighton Fire Rescue District, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol responded around 10 minutes after Nuanes’s second call, he said. The Logues ended up helping with the rescue, chaining the Jeep to Jake’s pickup truck to pull it onto its side so that first responders could access the doors and free the two passengers.

Officers rescued a 66-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, a Colorado State Police spokesperson said. The man was seriously injured. Responders quickly took the two passengers to a hospital, Nuanes said.

After the rescue, Logue and his father shared a proud moment. Jake recalled how he congratulated his son: “'Dude, you just saved people’s lives!'”

“He’s got a big smile,” Jake said of Logue as the day’s events sank in for the teen.

Logue said he began flying drones as a hobby after being encouraged by a friend. He’s amassed a collection of 13 now and flies them to explore his surroundings and take photographs.

He hopes to become a professional drone pilot in the future, he added. Logue said he was uncertain about how exactly he’d turn his hobby into a career. But after the lifesaving rescue, his résumé is off to a good start.

“It’ll be a story that I’ll tell,” Logue said.

