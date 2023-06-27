American arrested after Canadian airport drug tests gave false positives

Listen 6 min Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

Yeremy Cuevas Tolentino had just arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport after a long flight from São Paulo, Brazil. He was looking forward to catching a connecting flight and returning home to Boston after a vacation. But instead, he looked on in concern as border services agents gathered around his suitcases after he was pulled aside at a security checkpoint.

Police arrived and glanced over at him, then back down at his bags, Cuevas Tolentino, 22, recalled.

The agents appeared to be examining three bottles of shampoo Cuevas Tolentino had with him, he told The Washington Post. Then one of the agents approached him. The bottles had tested positive for cocaine, the agent told Cuevas Tolentino — and he faced a lengthy prison sentence for bringing them into Canada.

“I’m losing it right there,” Cuevas Tolentino said. “I’m freaking out.”

Cuevas Tolentino insisted that he had no drugs on him and that the agents had made a mistake, he said. But he was charged with importing narcotics after the inspection in early April, turning the end of his trip into a dizzying stint in a Canadian detention center. After five days, a subsequent test of Cuevas Tolentino’s belongings found that they contained no illegal substances, and he was released, according to police records.

Cuevas Tolentino decided to speak out about the incident, which was reported last week by CTV News, to share his plight, he said. The false charges almost cost him his job and forced his family to take out a hefty loan to travel to Canada and seek legal advice, he said — and left him with the surreal experience of being arrested and detained on a serious criminal charge.

“It’s a horrible feeling,” Cuevas Tolentino said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that Cuevas Tolentino was arrested and charged with importing a controlled substance and that all charges were dropped after further investigation. The Canada Border Services Agency declined to comment on Cuevas Tolentino’s case.

Cuevas Tolentino had been sightseeing and visiting a friend in Brazil, he said. The return flight he found had him transfer through Toronto on April 8.

Cuevas Tolentino said he was first stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at a security checkpoint. They directed him to an office and held him for several hours, he said. At first, Cuevas Tolentino wondered if he’d gotten in trouble for the Brazilian mangoes he’d packed as a snack. Then an agent told him that they believed he had narcotics in his bag. Cuevas Tolentino said he was shocked as agents told him of the severe consequences he could face.

Cuevas Tolentino was then referred to Canadian border agents, who inspected his baggage in front of him, he said. The agents were initially calm, he said. Then he watched as they swabbed the shampoo bottles with a testing wipe and the results came back positive.

“Everything changed,” Cuevas Tolentino said. “They weren’t nice anymore.”

Canada Border Services agents used a test that includes a wipe that changes color upon contact with cocaine on Cuevas Tolentino’s shampoo bottles, according to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police report. The agents performed the test twice after an initial swab’s positive result faded, according to the report. The second test then also returned a positive result, according to the report.

The Canada Border Services Agency said in a statement that the tests are “presumptive” and that officers send samples to a laboratory to confirm if suspected samples contain an illegal compound after a positive test.

Cuevas Tolentino was arrested and first held at the airport, according to his arrest report. The next day, he was transferred to Maplehurst Correctional Complex, a detention center about 17 miles away in Milton, Ontario.

Cuevas Tolentino said he felt worst when officers led him through the airport terminal with cuffs around his hands and ankles on the way to Maplehurst. Other passengers stared.

“I’m a criminal now,” Cuevas Tolentino recalled thinking. “I was just one of you guys before. Now I’m this other dude [who] seems like he did some crazy things.”

In Boston, Cuevas Tolentino’s family was just as shocked to hear about his arrest. Marilou Tolentino, Cuevas Tolentino’s mother, burst into tears when officers informed her of the arrest, she told The Post. A public defender representing Cuevas Tolentino advised Marilou to seek additional legal help. Fearing an ordeal that could last months or years, she took out a loan of $15,000 to hire a Toronto lawyer and to drive to the city herself, Cuevas Tolentino said.

Cuevas Tolentino, who maintained that he did not have any drugs, said he was told by agents and lawyers that he could remain in custody for several months while he waited for his belongings to be tested again — and faced a sentence of 15 to 25 years if he was convicted. His mind flew to worst-case scenarios: What if he spent a decade behind bars for a few shampoo bottles?

Thankfully, he didn’t have to wait that long. A subsequent test performed by Health Canada determined that Cuevas Tolentino’s shampoo bottles did not contain any illicit substances, and he was released on April 14, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police report. Cuevas Tolentino returned to Boston the next day.

Health Canada declined to comment on the case.

It took weeks for Cuevas Tolentino to settle things after the dropped charges, he said. He lost his job at a Massachusetts airline and only convinced his manager to rehire him after sharing his arrest report. His family did not end up hiring a lawyer but is still repaying part of the loan they took out to cover travel costs, he said.

Cuevas Tolentino said he only recently decided to speak out about the ordeal. He wants to sue the Canada Border Services Agency for administering the false positive test that kicked off his trip to a jail cell.

“Hopefully now, some change is going to happen,” he said.

