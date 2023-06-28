Daniel Penny to be arraigned in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Daniel Penny will be arraigned for a second time Wednesday morning, two weeks after a New York City grand jury indicted him for allegedly placing Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold in a subway train in May. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Penny is scheduled to appear at New York Supreme Court in Manhattan at 10 a.m., according to the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The arraignment is a procedural step after the 24-year-old Marine Corps veteran was indicted by a grand jury in the death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless Black man, in a minutes-long incident caught on film. Penny was previously arraigned last month on a second-degree manslaughter charge after New York’s chief medical examiner ruled that Neely’s death was a homicide.

Penny is expected to plead not guilty. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 17. If convicted, Penny faces 5 to 15 years in prison.

“Jordan Neely should still be alive today,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) said in a May 12 statement after the initial arraignment.

The grand jury indictment was needed to move forward in a case that has gained national attention since the video of the fatal chokehold went viral, which led to calls for an arrest and charges against the veteran. Penny, who is White, was initially arrested and released without charges, which led to protests and outrage from public officials after the video spread online. According to police, witnesses described Neely as acting in a “hostile and erratic manner.”

Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, attorneys for Neely’s family, said in a statement to The Washington Post that the grand jury indictment was the “right result for the wrong [Penny] committed.”

“At some point Mr. Penny should have let go before Jordan died,” the attorneys said. “ … Any reasonable person knows choking someone for that long will kill them. Daniel Penny did not have the right to be the judge, jury and executioner.”

Steven Raiser and Thomas Kenniff, Penny’s attorneys, have maintained in statements to The Post that while their client was “saddened at the loss of human life,” Penny “saw a genuine threat and took action to protect the lives of others.” Penny’s attorneys have argued for more than a month that he acted in self-defense.

“While we respect the decision of the grand jury to move this case forward to trial, it should be noted that the standard of proof in a grand jury is very low and there has been no finding of wrongdoing,” Raiser said on June 14. “We’re confident that when a trial jury is tasked with weighing the evidence, they will find Daniel Penny’s actions on that train were fully justified.”

Penny has been denounced by Democrats and activists as a vigilante, but has found a groundswell of financial and online support from conservatives. High-profile Republicans such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a 2024 presidential candidate, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) have hailed him a “hero” and “good Samaritan.”

A legal-defense fund set up by Penny’s attorneys has raised nearly $3 million as of Wednesday morning. Most of the money has come from anonymous donors thanking Penny for what he did and agreeing with his lawyers’ statement that Penny never intended to harm Neely.

An indictment through the grand jury process can take time, and its speed is often at odds with the availability of witnesses, court schedules, the collection of evidence and other logistical factors. A little more than a month passed between Penny turning himself in May 12 and a grand jury indicting him June 14.

New York Mayor Eric Adams (D), who has made subway safety a focus during his administration, has reiterated in recent weeks that he has “the utmost faith in the judicial process” in Penny’s case.

“Now justice can move forward against Daniel Penny,” Adams said in a statement this month.

