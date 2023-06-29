After court decision, personal stories of affirmative action emerge

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Supreme Court’s decision Thursday restricting the use of affirmative action in higher education sparked exhaustive political debate — and vivid personal memories for some who benefited from such programs as students. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I did not have perfect SAT scores and I knew that, even then, these small elite campuses could fill their entire class with just valedictorians, with just people with perfect test scores,” said Vincent Pan, co-executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action, who attended Harvard in 1996. Affirmative action probably played a role in his admission, Pan, 50, said, “but I understood that there was more to not only my application — there was more to me.”

In Thursday’s ruling, the court’s conservative majority ruled that race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill violate the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection, which could drastically change the higher education admissions processes at many schools. Students “must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race,” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote.

In interviews with The Washington Post and from public statements, CEOs, nonprofit executives, members of Congress and graduate students spent the day recounting how affirmative action helped them but also acknowledging the stress of having their peers question whether they fitted in.

Former president Barack Obama said affirmative action “allowed generations of students like Michelle and me to prove we belonged,” referring to his wife. As one of the few Black students at Princeton University, former first lady Michelle Obama said “I sometimes wondered if people thought I got there because of affirmative action. It was a shadow that students like me couldn’t shake, whether those doubts came from the outside or inside our own minds.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, who is Asian American and represents California’s 39th District, told Politico that he didn’t have top test scores when he was admitted to Harvard. He wrote on Twitter, “I firmly believe I have benefited from the policy of affirmative action. All students should have access to a quality education.”

Manuel Pastor was accepted by the University of California at Santa Cruz in 1973 as the school sought to increase its population of students of color.

His dad, who came to the United States from Cuba undocumented, dropped out of school in third grade; his mother dropped out in 10th. Both worked in blue collar jobs as he grew up.

In high school, Pastor says he was put on the “drug addict track … which is all the easy courses for people who are supposed to not make it.”

“I’m glad that there was affirmative action to take a chance on a kid like me that did not fit the typical profile of who was going to the university at that time,” said Pastor, 67, a distinguished professor of sociology at the University of Southern California and director of the Equity Research Institute. “I remain super thankful for affirmative action for giving me a shot, giving my application an extra look.”

Some say they remember the pride of having other Black students look up to them after being admitted to elite colleges and how minority scholarships helped transform their lives.

Cyril Cordor, 41, who is Black, says he probably benefited from affirmative action when he was admitted to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in 1990s. But the effect extended beyond himself, he said.

“I can’t count the number of times where other Black students had joy on their faces because they see me and know they can do it,” said Cordor, who is now studying for his PhD. “Affirmative action just feels like a deeper part of the American experience; it’s not just words on a document, it’s an active policy to correct inequality.”

Kendra Cotton credits attending the University of Oklahoma on an affirmative action scholarship with transforming her life. Without the National Achievement Scholarship Program, which provided scholarships to the highest scoring Black students on the PSAT test, Cotton says her only other option would have been a poorly funded community college in her native state, Arkansas, where she would have struggled to get access to important resources.

“It changed my life being part of the national achievement program because I was able to go to a reputable, four-year institution, debt-free,” said Cotton, a former professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a plaintiff in one of the affirmative action cases decided by the court Thursday.

“I had a professor at that institution that recognized my writing ability and told me, ‘Hey, you need to forget about law school and pursue a PhD,’” added Cotton, chief executive of the New Georgia Project, a nonpartisan group that registers people to vote.

“What I do think, for better or for worse, one of the possible benefits, if I had to strain to find one, of the ruling is it’s going to stop White folks from looking at every Black person that matriculates through an institution of higher learning and thinking that we do not deserve to be there,” she said. “And I’m speaking as a mother of a recent Harvard graduate who did not get there because of affirmative action.”

Sally Chen graduated from Harvard in 2019. The daughter of Chinese immigrants in San Francisco, she grew up helping interpret for her parents as they toiled in the restaurant industry.

During college, Chen, a first-generation college student, got involved in student advocacy work, and in 2017, she requested to read her admissions file. As she waited to see it, she recalled being a high school counselor telling her not to use an Asian or immigrant story for her college application essay because it wouldn’t be compelling.

“I remember as a student feeling crushed, and ultimately really conflicted, that I knew what I wanted to say and share,” she said. In the end, she did include it in her essay and was accepted to Harvard.

When she received her admissions file, it confirmed that her race had informed her acceptance. “Categorized as low-income and with Taiwanese-speaking parents, she relates to the plight of the outsiders in Ralph Ellison and William Faulkner,” the admissions staff had written. Despite not having perfect test scores, the staff said her life story could make a contribution to campus that would be “truly unusual.”

That corroboration, she said in an interview, “confirmed for me partially information that I already knew, which was that there was no way for me to tell a full story of who I am and what I wanted to do in a race-blind way.” Chen testified before a federal judge considering one of the affirmative action cases.

