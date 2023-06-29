A mom offered lemonade stand jobs. Alabama’s labor department stepped in.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s been one year since Cristal Johnson and her 8-year-old son, Cameron, turned their hand-painted lemonade stand into Cam’s Lemonade, a full-blown business that now sells their product at grocery stores. In that time, the Alabama mom said she saw her shy boy come out of his shell, learn how to handle money and turn into a budding entrepreneur.

Johnson said she wanted to impart those skills on other kids through a one-day apprenticeship on July 9. The plan was simple: children between the ages of 6 and 10 would send her a “résumé” — a letter explaining what they wanted to be when they grew up — and Johnson would “hire” two of them to act as a “smiler” and a “greeter.” After a two-hour shift helping to sell some freshly made lemonade, Johnson offered to pay each $20.

But after Johnson promoted the apprenticeship on social media last week, she said someone complained to the Alabama Department of Labor that she was trying to recruit young children — a violation of the state’s child labor laws.

“Listen, I know a 6-year-old does not have a résumé, so it never was about me trying to employ a child,” Johnson told The Washington Post. “I was just kind of trying to make it look a bit professional so the kids could have fun and learn really valuable life skills while at it.”

In recent months, child labor has become a national talking point following a surge in high-profile cases involving mostly migrant children working in dangerous jobs. The Labor Department has seen a 69 percent increase in minors employed in violation of federal law since 2018. At the same time, efforts to roll back child labor protections have advanced through state legislatures across the country.

Johnson’s business — a venture that consists of Johnson preparing batches of lemonade from a rented commercial kitchen and then transporting the bottles by car — “faced no penalties and was not threatened with any penalties,” said Tara Hutchison, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Labor. Rather, a child-labor inspector gave Johnson a call explaining how the apprenticeship could run afoul of the state’s protections for minors.

It wasn’t that a driveway lemonade stand — a rite of passage for many American kids — is illegal, Hutchison said. Those are “perfectly legal, and we have no issue with it,” she added. The problem is that Cam’s Lemonade is a company “with professional transportation and distribution”— meaning it’s subject to the state’s child labor laws, which prohibit businesses from hiring children under the age of 14.

“Kids that age can volunteer for their church or other nonprofit, but a 6-year-old cannot work for a for-profit business,” Hutchison said, adding that Johnson, as the sole owner of her business, is free to employ her own child “provided they are under her supervision and not performing hazardous duties.”

Johnson said the inspector told her that selling lemonade during the event would mean her business could profit from a child working, even if the children were mainly going to be greeting people and learning about customer service. She agreed to nix it.

“My heart was in the right place about this,” she said.

In just one year, Cameron’s self-esteem and confidence have grown enormously, Johnson said. He’s the face of the company and helping his mom calculate the change he has to return to customers has turned him into a bit of a math whiz. Yet her greatest pride is in spending quality time with her son, “teaching him what’s right and making it look fun at the same time.”

Cameron’s favorite part about helping run the lemonade biz: “Talking to people about it,” he said.

A full-time respiratory therapist working the night shift, Johnson said she had never imagined running what’s now a one-person operation squeezing lemons, bottling juice, packing hundreds of bottles into coolers and transporting them to markets and events across Alabama.

It was the product of serendipity — and more specifically, of her son asking if they could visit Disney World.

“I was just like, ‘Hey, let’s get you out here … so you can see that money doesn’t grow on trees,’” Johnson said.

In her mother’s driveway, Johnson propped up a stand she had crafted out of four wooden crates she painted blue, decorating it with flowers and lemons. Cameron, then 7, helped serve lemonade and raised a sign advertising the drink for $2 a cup. At that time, the lemonade came out of a bottle Johnson bought in the supermarket.

But everything changed once a local reporter arrived, and Johnson didn’t have any more lemonade on hand.

“So I literally just went in the house and whipped up some lemonade, I came back out and gave her the homemade stuff, and she was like, ‘Man, it’s the best lemonade I’ve ever had,’” Johnson said. “And that’s when I realized: I should be selling this recipe.”

That pink lemonade recipe is a secret Johnson won’t reveal, but she said it quickly became a sellout. The inventory would run out within 30 minutes whenever she advertised on social media that she had made a batch. Nowadays, her lemonade — since expanded to 10 flavors — can be found in local restaurants and small grocery stores. Next month, the drink will hit store shelves in Piggly Wiggly supermarkets across Alabama’s Jefferson and Walker counties.

Johnson said she has bigger plans for the business — she’s hoping to sell her products in Walmart and Target, get a food truck and gain a business sponsor or mentor along the way. She’s also planning to take Cameron to Disney World by the end of the year.

But before that, Johnson is intent on making sure other children have a chance to learn about business, she said. Though the apprenticeship was canceled, she said she’s looking to organize an event where lemonade won’t be sold.

“It’ll be like a kid job fair or workshop,” she said. “And I’m going to teach them the same skills that I was going to try to teach them, but I’m not going to profit from selling lemonade.”

Though the labor department complaint was “heartbreaking,” Johnson said it came with a silver lining — a flood of support from across the country and tons of inquiries about shipping lemonade.

“It’s been incredible,” she said. “It’s literally taking lemons and turning them into lemonade.”

