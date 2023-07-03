Clinic missed ectopic pregnancy signs, endangered woman’s life, suit says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In November, a pregnant woman in Worcester, Mass., rushed to a hospital with her husband as pain was shooting through her abdomen. The woman had gone to a clinic the month before and thought she was having a healthy pregnancy, a lawsuit says. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But at the hospital, she was diagnosed with an ectopic pregnancy, in which a fertilized egg grows outside of the uterus — which can be fatal for the mother if it is not treated. The woman had suffered internal bleeding and underwent emergency surgery to terminate her pregnancy.

She is now an anonymous plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit alleging that the center she visited, Clearway Clinic, misleads its patients and failed to diagnose her ectopic pregnancy. The lawsuit, filed in Worcester County on June 22, accuses Clearway, a “crisis pregnancy center,” of engaging in “deceptive advertising, as it does not make clear that its true goal is to dissuade women from terminating their pregnancies.”

Advertisement

“They don’t make clear to people who find them and go to them, what their actual purpose is,” said Shannon Liss-Riordan, the lead attorney in the case. “And that is a problem.”

Clearway Clinic did not respond to requests for comment. Jill Jorgensen, the center’s executive director, told NBC Boston that the clinic had “never had a complaint like this in the past,” adding that she could not speak to the plaintiff’s case, citing privacy.

“We hope to continue to provide needed services to women and their families in Massachusetts for many more years,” Jorgensen said.

For years, crisis pregnancy centers, which aim to persuade women to carry their pregnancies to term, have been the focus of legal battles in health care. The centers often offer pregnancy tests and ultrasounds, and some have presented themselves as clinics that offer abortion and other medical services.

Advertisement

In 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that such centers could not be required to inform patients about state services, including abortion. Since last year’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, some crisis pregnancy centers are preparing for new roles as states have banned or restricted abortion and access to the procedure is being litigated in others.

In Massachusetts, abortion remains legal.

When the Massachusetts woman, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, wanted to confirm she was pregnant in October 2022, she found Clearway during an online search. The clinic offered ultrasound services from board-certified doctors and nurses to determine the viability of a pregnancy, according to the lawsuit.

At her visit, the woman received her ultrasound from a nurse, who failed to diagnose the ectopic pregnancy, the lawsuit alleges. It adds that nurses are not licensed to diagnose viable pregnancies, referencing state law.

Advertisement

After the appointment, the woman was given a form that indicated “everything was fine with the pregnancy,” Liss-Riordan said. The form was signed by a medical doctor who did not examine the woman during her appointment, according to Liss-Riordan.

A few weeks later, the woman suffered a ruptured ectopic pregnancy, Liss-Riordan said. After she went to the hospital, she had the emergency surgery and lost a fallopian tube, the lawsuit states.

Her case, Liss-Riordan said, illustrates how “deceptive acts,” including assuring clients they will receive medical services from licensed professionals, can endanger patients.

“It could have led to even more tragic consequences because she faced a life-threatening condition that they did not inform her of,” Liss-Riordan said.

She added that she hopes the case can serve as a legal precedent to restrict pregnancy centers from using “unfair” practices — in Massachusetts and across the United States.

“It’s just a matter of brave people like the plaintiff here coming forward to bring this case, this lawsuit, to bring attention to the problem and to use the courts to fight back,” she said.

Gift this article Gift Article