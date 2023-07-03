Four killed and four others wounded in Philadelphia shooting

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Four people were killed in a shooting in southwest Philadelphia Monday night, the Associated Press reported. Four others were also injured in the incident, local police said. The suspect is in custody and a weapon has been recovered from the incident, which police said occurred in the city’s largely residential Kingsessing area. Some victims were taken to a hospital.

Local media reported that at least two minors were among the gunshot victims. The Post could not immediately independently verify the conditions of the victims.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) wrote on Twitter that he was “horrified” by the reports of the shooting and that his “heart is with the loved ones and families of everyone involved.”

“This devastating violence must stop,” he wrote.

Monday night’s shooting would be the 29th mass killing so far this year, according to a tracker maintained by the AP, USA Today and Northeastern University. The tracker defines a mass killing as an incident in which at least four people — excluding the attacker — were killed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

