Towing group was behind $8.2M in catalytic converter thefts, officials say

About a year ago, detectives installed a camera and a license plate reader outside a Philadelphia tow yard. Pennsylvania officers said they were led there by dozens of people accused of stealing catalytic converters from cars. When interviewed by officials, many said they were planning to sell the emission-control devices — which contain rare metals — at the same place: TDI Towing, according to investigators.

Detectives found that TDI Towing’s operator, with help from his employees and family, spent millions of dollars on tens of thousands of catalytic converters and then resold them at a higher price for about three years, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. Now, investigators hope to shut down TDI Towing, he added.

Last week, Weintraub announced that TDI Towing and 11 people allegedly associated with the endeavor had been charged with crimes. The company faces seven charges, including theft, criminal conspiracy and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.

An attorney representing TDI Towing and its operator, 52-year-old Michael Williams, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday night.

Catalytic converters, which are underneath most cars, turn carbon monoxide and other pollutants into carbon dioxide for cleaner emissions. They contain rhodium, platinum and palladium — metals that can be extracted and sold for hundreds of dollars to refineries. Starting in 2020, catalytic converter thefts surged in many parts of the world because of supply-chain problems during the coronavirus pandemic.

About that time, TDI Towing built a reputation for buying catalytic converters from thieves, officials said. The towing company paid a total of at least $10,000 a night for the car parts, with as many as 30 transactions, Weintraub said. Over three years, TDI Towing purchased about 27,300 converters, investigators said.

“The word at the street level was if you go to this location, they will buy your catalytic converters — no questions asked,” Weintraub said. “They will buy them after hours at night, and they will buy them in bulk. And they don’t care if they’re cut off or not cut off.”

At least once a week, Williams loaded his blue pickup truck with roughly 50 catalytic converters and drove to another location to sell them, investigators said. The company made about an 8 percent profit on each converter, totaling about $655,000 over three years, Weintraub added.

In total, the towing company’s employees spent nearly $8.2 million on converters, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Sellers of catalytic converters described sawing them off in less than a minute before driving to the tow yard, officials said. One seller claimed he would approach the yard’s fence and honk twice and an employee would let him in to sell the device, according to a criminal complaint against TDI Towing and Williams. The seller would back up into the shop, park and reveal the converter, he told investigators. Williams studied the converters’ model numbers to determine the price, the seller said, according to the criminal complaint.

“The damage that they do when they cut these really wreaks havoc on our lives,” Weintraub said, adding that it can cost drivers thousands to replace catalytic converters.

Investigators across the state shared names of known catalytic converter thieves in hopes of tracking down a central buyer. After installing the camera and license plate reader at TDI Towing, officials monitored the vehicles that entered the tow yard to identify sellers and employees who were key in the operation, Weintraub said.

A video and a photo released by the district attorney’s office last week showed people removing converters from cars just outside the tow yard, according to officials.

Detectives said they staged six sales with Williams, who allegedly paid them $5,440 for 17 converters. Williams and his employees were arrested last month, and their shop has been closed, Weintraub said.

This isn’t the first time a business has been accused of stealing catalytic converters. In November, the U.S. Justice Department said it stopped a multistate operation stemming from a New Jersey auto parts shop that bought stolen converters and sold them to a metal refinery for more than $545 million.

In Pennsylvania, investigators said their case could be the beginning of a broader crackdown on catalytic converter thefts.

Most of the defendants are scheduled to appear in Magisterial District Court for hearings on July 5 in Bensalem, Pa., Weintraub said. Williams and the company waived their hearings and are scheduled for arraignments July 21, according to court documents.

