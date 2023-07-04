What we know about the mass shooting in Philadelphia

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five people were killed and two children were wounded in a Monday night mass shooting in Philadelphia, authorities say. A man suspected of the killings has been arrested, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Here’s what we know about the shooting in the city’s largely residential Kingsessing area. The victims The five people killed and two children who were wounded have not been publicly identified. All were male. Three of those killed were 20, 22 and 59 years old, and two of the dead have not yet been identified, Outlaw said. The wounded children, ages 2 and 13, are in stable condition, she said.

A gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in southwest Philadelphia on July 3, killing four people and injuring two children. (Video: The Washington Post)

Who’s the shooter?

Police have not released the identity of the suspect. Two people were in custody in connection with the shooting, authorities said: a 40-year-old man who is suspected in the killings, and one person who may have fired at the shooter.

The gunman was shooting as police pursued him on foot and was found wearing a bulletproof vest and magazines, police said. He had an AR-style rifle and a handgun, according to Outlaw. Police found about 50 spent shell cases, Outlaw said.

Useful context

As of Sunday, Philadelphia had registered 212 homicides in 2023, a 19 percent decrease from the same period last year, according to data from the municipal government.

Monday night’s shooting was the 29th mass killing in the United States this year, according to a tracker maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. The tracker defines a mass killing as an incident in which at least four people — excluding the attacker — were killed.

What we don’t know yet

It was unclear what prompted the shootings Monday night, and police had not released names of anyone involved.

