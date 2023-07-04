What we know about the mass shooting in Philadelphia

Five people were killed and two children were wounded in a Monday night mass shooting in Philadelphia, authorities say. A man suspected of the killings has been arrested, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters.
Who’s the shooter?
Police have not released the identity of the suspect. Two people were in custody in connection with the shooting, authorities said: a 40-year-old man who is suspected in the killings, and one person who may have fired at the shooter.
The gunman was shooting as police pursued him on foot and was found wearing a bulletproof vest and magazines, police said. He had an AR-style rifle and a handgun, according to Outlaw. Police found about 50 spent shell cases, Outlaw said.
Useful context
As of Sunday, Philadelphia had registered 212 homicides in 2023, a 19 percent decrease from the same period last year, according to data from the municipal government.
Monday night’s shooting was the 29th mass killing in the United States this year, according to a tracker maintained by the Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University. The tracker defines a mass killing as an incident in which at least four people — excluding the attacker — were killed.
What we don’t know yet
It was unclear what prompted the shootings Monday night, and police had not released names of anyone involved.