Suspect in Philadelphia mass killing charged with murder

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The person accused of shooting seven people in Philadelphia on Monday night, killing five of them, was charged with murder Wednesday. Kimbrady Carriker, 40, of Philadelphia faces five counts of murder, five counts of attempted murder and other charges, the Philadelphia Police Department announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The shooter — who police said was armed with an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, a bulletproof vest and magazines — began firing “aimlessly” at people and cars on the street just before 8:30 p.m. Monday in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood, according to police. Carriker lived in the neighborhood, about a block from the house where police said the first slain victim was found.

Carriker also faces 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, five counts of aggravated assault and five counts of simple assault, along with two counts each of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a firearm publicly in Philadelphia and possessing an instrument of crime.

Advertisement

Carriker was set to be given a public defender and arraigned Wednesday morning, according to court filings. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 24. A spokesperson for the Defender Association of Philadelphia declined to comment.

In 2003, Carriker pleaded guilty to carrying a firearm without a license, Philadelphia court records show.

The shooting appeared to have been random, authorities said. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told CNN that it was a “random, premeditated deliberate killing” and that the suspect didn’t seem to have connections to any of the victims.

Police responding to reports of a shooting Monday evening found multiple people wounded and then heard more gunshots. Officers chased the shooter as the shots continued, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference Monday night. Police found about 50 shell casings at the scene.

Advertisement

Four men and one teenage boy were killed. They were identified by police as Daujan Brown, 15; Lashyd Merritt, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Joseph Wamah Jr., 31; and Ralph Moralis, 59. Two children, ages 2 and 13, were shot and were in stable condition Monday night; two others were injured by broken glass, authorities said.

The shooting caused grief and devastation in the predominantly Black neighborhood, while city leaders said the country must address gun violence.

Moralis had planned to walk his daughter down the aisle at her weekend wedding, Tamika Veney, his former partner of 25 years, told the Philadelphia Inquirer. She described Moralis as “a good person.”

Merritt’s mother, Marie Merritt, told 6ABC that she hoped the shooter would “rot in jail,” saying the victims’ families did not deserve what had happened.

“I’m going to miss him so much,” Marie Merritt said of her son.

Gift this article Gift Article