Man gets life sentence for raping 9-year-old who then left Ohio for abortion

A man who pleaded guilty to raping a 9-year-old girl — who traveled from Ohio to Indiana for an abortion, stirring national attention — was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison. Gerson Fuentes, 28, took a plea deal for a sentence of life in prison with the chance of seeking parole in 25 years. The hearing was live-streamed from court by the Columbus Dispatch.

Common Pleas Court Judge Julie Lynch held up her index finger at Fuentes as she stated there was no guarantee he would see a parole board in a quarter-century.

“If that family hadn’t begged me to take this to a recommendation, this would never be happening,” she said.

The young girl’s rape and abortion drew national interest last summer, creating a political flash point weeks after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June. The child was taken to Indiana for the procedure because Ohio, where she lived, had a trigger law that implemented a ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy as soon as Roe was struck down.

The case was first brought to public attention when Caitlin Bernard, an Indiana doctor who provides abortions, told the Indianapolis Star about a 10-year-old patient who was six weeks and three days pregnant, and had to cross state lines because of Ohio’s trigger law. (The girl was 9 when she was raped and turned 10 before having the abortion, according to the Associated Press.)

President Biden spoke out about the case, saying the child should not have had to cross state lines for an abortion. Right-wing news outlets initially deemed the story a hoax. But reporters at the Indianapolis Star and Columbus Dispatch proved the tale was true. Fuentes confessed to raping the girl, leading to his arrest, according to the reporting.

Bernard received backlash for her role, facing an inquiry from Indiana’s attorney general, as well as threats and harassment.

Indiana’s legislature became the first in the post-Roe v. Wade era to pass a ban effectively on all abortions, according to the Associated Press, and the Indiana Supreme Court upheld the law Friday.

