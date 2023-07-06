Thief cuts hole in shop’s roof, takes $600,000 worth of wine bottles

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nazmul Haque Helal was sleeping in his Santa Monica, Calif., condo on Friday when his wife awoke him in a panic: His wine shop’s alarm had been set off. Helal jumped out of bed, saw the alarm notifications on his phone, ran outside and drove about three miles to his Venice store. The outside of the shop looked secure, he said, but when he entered, rushed to the back and opened the cellar door around 4:50 a.m., he stood in shock.

About 600 of his most valuable bottles were missing. A large hole — about 5 feet by 3 feet — had been cut in the ceiling, and shattered glass covered the floor. Helal called 911. He then saw on his shop’s surveillance video that someone had climbed onto the roof from the back parking lot, sawed a hole and dropped into the cellar with a rope.

The thief had been inside Lincoln Fine Wines for about four hours before they broke a liquor shelf’s glass to trigger the alarm around 4 a.m., Helal said. By the time Helal arrived, the person had stolen about $600,000 worth of wine bottles that he had collected for nearly two decades.

“I was kind of stunned,” Helal, 58, told The Washington Post.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific division is investigating and searching for the thief, a spokesman said.

About 11:40 p.m. on June 29, surveillance video showed a white truck parking across the street from the store. A person wearing a dark sweatshirt and mask exited and climbed onto the roof carrying a sharp object, surveillance footage showed.

About 50 minutes later, they cut a hole and lowered a rope to enter into the cellar, according to Helal and surveillance video, and then covered the cellar’s cameras. Helal said security sensors in the 55-degree cellar did not activate.

Helal said the roughly 2,000 bottles in the cellar were labeled with price tags, and the thief took the most expensive wines that Helal had obtained from across the world. The collection included large bottles of burgundy and bordeaux wines worth about $3,000 each from French producers including Maison Louis Latour and Bonneau du Martray, Helal said.

Around 4 a.m., the thief broke glass from a liquor shelf near the front of the store that was connected to the alarm system, Helal said. The thief dropped a bottle of whiskey, rushed to the cellar and left through the ceiling hole, Helal said.

Helal’s wife, Shirin Haque, woke up to pray minutes later when she saw the alarm notifications on her phone and alerted her husband. When he arrived at his store around 4:45 a.m., Helal was scared to enter but called 911 after witnessing the scene. As he inspected the store, Helal said he saw crates of bottles on the roof that he believes the thief left.

Helal, who has sold liquor for almost 32 years, said he founded Lincoln Fine Wines in 2008 in hopes of building a store for his community. Helal said he had been notified about possible burglaries at the shop before, but they were false alarms.

Despite everything that happened, Helal felt relieved when the store opened around 10 a.m. on Friday.

“Customers I didn’t see in years because of the pandemic, they’re coming here, they’re spending money, they’re supporting us,” Helal said. “That helps me. I get my confidence little by little coming back.”

Helal said he covered the ceiling gap with wood and swept up the glass, and he hopes his insurance will cover the damage. The shop still has thousands of bottles to sell but few rare wines.

Helal said he sent a list of the stolen wines to nearby liquor stores in hopes of catching anyone trying to sell the bottles. On Instagram, the store announced it is offering $10,000 to anyone who can identify the thief.

“We look forward to a bright future,” the store wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, “as we try to move forward and upward from this unfortunate incident.”

