At least 4 shark bites in New York in 2 days despite boosted surveillance

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At least four shark bites have been reported off the coast of Long Island in two days over the July 4 holiday weekend, police said, after a surge in sightings last year prompted New York to boost its shark surveillance efforts. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The July 3 and 4 attacks occurred along Fire Island and resulted in non-life-threatening injuries. There was a similar string of incidents in summer 2022, when five bites were reported in two weeks; before 2022, only 12 unprovoked shark bites had ever been reported in New York, according to data compiled by the Florida Museum of Natural History.

A popular beach in New York delayed opening on this year’s July 4 holiday after drones recorded some 50 sand sharks nearby, the Associated Press reported. And in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced that the state would increase efforts to protect beach patrons from sharks, including by more than doubling the number of drones operating over the coast and dispatching Park Police patrol boats and State Police helicopter patrols.

Advertisement

Scientists at Stonybrook University last year attributed the uptick in sightings and bites in New York to successful conservation efforts.

Daryl McPhee, a shark expert at Bond University in Australia, said in an email that a boost in shark populations can be a “contributing factor” to an uptick in bites, “as can a local increase in prey abundance.” He also said it is common for a series of bites to occur in one place over a relatively short period of time.

“There is a set of environmental conditions (e.g. water temperature, presence of suitable baitfish or other food) which attracts sharks to a location and may keep them there temporarily,” he wrote. If they take a liking to an area popular for swimming, that can increase the risk of bites, he said.

The sand shark, the species reportedly involved in the recent attacks, is “not one of the species that is most frequently associated with causing life changing injuries and fatalities,” McPhee noted. “It is not ‘Jaws.’”

Despite popular alarmism around sharks, they often bite swimmers by accident while chasing fish and don’t actively target people. “If they did, we’d have about 10,000 bites a day,” Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research Program, told NPR last year.

Advertisement

Research has suggested that the presence of more people at beaches increases the number of bites, but the chance of dying from a shark attack is still very low. You are over 10 times more likely to die from fireworks than a shark attack, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History and University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.

Still, this week’s incidents at Fire Island, a 32-mile-long barrier island known for its peaceful beaches and forests, have put New York beachgoers on edge.

First, on Monday, a girl at Robert Moses Park was treated for puncture wounds to her leg, possibly from a shark, local media reported. She did not see what bit her and officials could not confirm. Then, around 5 p.m., a boy at Kismet Beach, about 3 1/2 miles away, was bitten by a shark on his left heel and toes while surfing, Suffolk County police said.

Advertisement

During the July 4 holiday, three more shark bites were reported in the surrounding area. About 1:50 p.m., a 47-year-old is believed to have been bitten in the knee while swimming in chest-deep water near Quogue Village Beach, police said in a statement.

“Police have notified all surrounding beaches of the marine life activity, and are encouraging patrons to stay out of the water until the situation can be further assessed,” the statement said.

About 1:55 p.m., a shark bit a 49-year-old man’s hand while he was swimming near Fire Island Pines, Suffolk County police said. Two and a half hours later, a woman swimming west of Cherry Grove was bitten on the thigh.

After last year’s uptick in bites, the Florida Museum of Natural History noted in a statement that there is a nursery for sand sharks located off Fire Island. They said younger sharks in low-visibility water are “likely the case for some of the bites in the area.”

Advertisement

To minimize risk of a shark encounter, officials recommend avoiding murky water and areas with seals, schools of fish and diving seabirds. The Florida Museum of Natural History says that sharks are more likely to approach a solitary swimmer and encourages beachgoers to avoid wearing shiny jewelry, as sharks can mistake it for fish scales, as well as high contrast clothing, which sharks can see particularly well. It is also advisable to stay out of water during lowlight hours.

While it’s important to stay alert, “I do not think people should panic,” McPhee of Bond University said about the recent bites. “Sharks are a natural part of a healthy marine environment.”

Gift this article Gift Article