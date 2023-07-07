Pastor tells person who lit crosses on fire: ‘Ask for forgiveness’

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pastor Pierre Howard’s phone pinged with an alarming message from one of his congregation members early Thursday. They’d sent a link of a news story about their California church. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Howard clicked on it and watched the news segment for just a few seconds before seeing a photo of crosses at the front of the church that had been burned earlier that morning. The three wooden crosses, which had been a mahogany brown color, had been scorched to black.

Immediately, he switched off his phone and made his way to the Sylmar Christian Fellowship Church.

There, he saw two of the crosses still standing, planted in the ground. The third, which been uprooted before the fire and leaned against the building, now lay flat in front of the church between the other two. Howard surveyed the crosses, now surrounded by news cameras and investigators.

Advertisement

He praised God the flames hadn’t touched the church itself. But he also wondered: “Why would somebody do this?”

“I thought that we as a country had outgrown that,” Howard said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime, along with several other agencies on a House of Worship Task Force, set up in 2018 to investigate crimes against houses of worship. On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Police Department released a community alert asking for the public to come forward with any information.

Firefighters arrived at the church around 4:45 a.m. after getting a 911 call about a fire in front of the building. Someone who lives near the church had made the call when they saw the flames as they drove by, Howard said.

By the time firefighters came, the fire was out. Only smoldering wood was left behind, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Advertisement

Located in Sylmar, a neighborhood in northern Los Angeles, the church has a predominantly Black congregation. The building is also used by a Spanish-speaking congregation, Howard said.

Luz Rivas, a Democratic state assemblywoman who represents Sylmar, wrote on Facebook Thursday that there had been an increase in hate crimes in the district. She expressed solidarity with the church and the Black Christian community.

“The community I know celebrates diversity and welcomes all those who come from various walks of life,” Rivas wrote.

Jeffrey Abrams, regional director of Anti-Defamation League Los Angeles, an anti-hate organization, said in a statement that the group was “sickened” by the incident.

“Burning crosses conjure painful memories of widespread discrimination against Black Americans and we must collectively condemn the evil symbolism of this act of vandalism,” Abrams said.

Advertisement

Throughout the day, members of Howard’s congregation stopped by the church.

“Pastor, are we okay?” he recalled many of them asking.

As hours passed and more visitors arrived, Howard found himself repeating one phrase.

“All is well,” he told his congregation members. “All is well.”

He reassured them that only the wooden crosses outside the church had been burned, that they would still “be doing what the Lord wants us to do.”

Howard, who has been a pastor at the church for 13 years, recalled an incident about eight years ago when a dumpster at the church had been vandalized with graffiti. Since then, they had never seen another incident like that.

Howard said he hopes whoever burned the crosses is apprehended and that the incident is isolated. But he added to the person who started the fire: “Because you make a mistake, it doesn’t have to haunt you forever.”

Advertisement

“Ask for forgiveness, and the Lord will forgive,” he said. “We’re not really holding a grudge.”

Officials have released few details about the fire but will continue reviewing video footage and conducting interviews with witnesses, said Nicholas Prange, a fire department spokesperson.

At the scene on Thursday, investigators took a piece of the cross that was laid on the ground as evidence, Howard said.

In the coming weeks, the church will replace that piece on the cross and replant it, he said. The congregation will also place rocks around each of the three crosses.

“Our faith hasn’t shifted,” Howard said. “It’s our focus on what we have to do today that shifted.”

The pastor knows that as his congregation walks past the crosses and files into the pews for the upcoming Sunday service, he may have attendees who ask about the fire and what it means for the church. But he plans to continue telling them what he did on Thursday — that “all is well.”

“They will hear that a lot,” he said.

Gift this article Gift Article