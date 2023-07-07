Farmers found jet wreckage, then spent 11 years looking for the pilot’s son

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bill Knobbe was dozing off one afternoon in late May when his phone roused him to attention. Despite not recognizing the number, he answered the call. A stranger asked if he was related to Maj. William R. Hodgson, an Air National Guard fighter pilot who’d died in a jet crash 65 years earlier at age 36.

Yes, said Knobbe, 71. I’m his son.

With that, the stranger on the other end of the line, Colette Jessen, solved an 11-year-old mystery that had vexed her ever since she and her husband purchased a roughly 160-acre property in Perkins County, Neb., in 2012. While clearing the land to plant crops, Jessen’s husband stumbled upon a hole in which someone had buried a chunk of metal. Unearthing it, he found a 4-foot-long piece of aluminum, a memorial engraved with its origin story: “Major William Hodgson crashed with F 80 jet Feb 26 1958.”

Jessen, 59, decided to track down Hodgson’s descendants so she could give it to them. What she didn’t know was that in doing so, she was committing to an odyssey that would last more than a decade.

“Whoever his family was or next of kin, they needed that piece,” Jessen said. “I was not ever going to throw it away. I just needed to find them.”

On Feb. 26, 1958, Hodgson was flying a training mission for the Colorado Air National Guard. On his way from the Denver area to Rome, N.Y., his F-80 Shooting Star jet fighter exploded and crashed outside of Grant, Neb., about 15 miles east of the Colorado state line.

For 54 years, the aluminum memorial lay buried until Jessen and her husband, both farmers, purchased the property at an estate sale. Within a month, her husband was out on a tractor, clearing the land. That’s when he came across the metal debris, which they would later learn was a piece of the wreckage that had been engraved as a tribute to Hodgson after the crash.

Jessen first turned to the internet, looking for Hodgsons in the area, in Denver and as far away as Wyoming. Many calls went unanswered and voice mail requests for return calls, unheeded. When a Hodgson did pick up, it was never the right one. Then, Jessen would forget about her pet project. A year or so later, she’d pick it up again with similar results. That cycle repeated itself for years.

Then, the pandemic hit, and Jessen, like a lot of people, found herself trapped at home with time on her hands. She tried a new strategy: contacting the military installation in Aurora, Colo., where Hodgson’s flight originated. Those efforts also failed.

In August 2021, she turned to Perkins County’s veterans service representative, who said she would help. That summer and again in March 2022, the representative posted a message in Investigation Connection, a Facebook group of more than 150,000 members dedicated in part to reuniting old photos and other mementos with their owners or family members.

About a year later, volunteer researcher Sherry Hancock, 66, saw the message when she joined the group. Hancock, who’s been doing informal investigative work for about five years, has an affinity for reuniting military paraphernalia with owners or their relatives. The piece of wreckage from Hodgson’s plane stood out.

“I knew right away I had to help find this family,” she said.

Hancock enlisted the help of her friend Susan Sonju, who also gravitates toward military items. Using census records, old newspaper articles, marriage certificates and divorce decrees, Sonju found the nugget that cracked the case. She discovered that Hodgson’s widow had gotten remarried to a man named Clement Knobbe. Her new husband adopted the five Hodgson children, who took the name Knobbe, which meant that Jessen had been barking up the wrong tree for more than a decade.

The new info ultimately allowed Jessen to call Bill Knobbe at his Denver home about a week before Memorial Day.

That call came right as Knobbe was drifting off for his usual afternoon nap. After confirming that Knobbe was Hodgson’s son, Jessen launched into the story about finding the plane debris and spending more than a decade trying to track him down.

“Immediately, I said, ‘I’ll come get it. Where is it?’” Knobbe said. “Because all of a sudden this brought back a lot of memories of that fatal day … and everything that’s happened over the last 65 years.”

On May 28, Knobbe and his younger brother, Dave, drove 4½ hours from Denver to Grant, meeting Jessen and her husband at a cemetery the Jessens were helping set up for a Memorial Day ceremony. They talked about everything — the crash, the brothers’ memories of their father, the discovery of the debris and the search for the Knobbes.

Then, Jessen asked if they wanted to see the site where her husband had found the wreckage. They drove 25 miles to see the place where their dad had died more than 65 years earlier.

The Knobbe brothers stayed for the city’s Memorial Day service the next day. Veterans were there. “Taps” played. Some of the dignitaries who gave speeches about honor and sacrifice mentioned the Knobbes’ father. When they drove back to Denver the next day, one mystery remained: Who had engraved details of their father’s crash on a piece of the wreckage? They theorized that his aviator buddies had buried it as a way to honor their friend and fellow pilot.

But as their story spread over the following days, other information emerged, including from Phyllis Peak, whose father in 1958 owned the land where Hodgson crashed, Jessen said. Peak, 84, said that she remembered her father had heard the crash, rushed out to the wreckage and called emergency services.

After emergency crews left and the situation calmed, her father camped at the crash site for a week to guard it against thieves out to snatch pieces of the wreckage. It was Peak’s father who engraved details about Hodgson and the crash on the piece of aluminum and then buried it on his land.

“He planted it there as a memorial,” Knobbe said.

Knobbe and his brother were already back home when they learned about Peak and her father. But he said they plan to return to Nebraska to meet her and learn more about her father, with whom they are now forever connected. By engraving a piece of the wreckage and burying it at the crash site, he honored Hodgson, Knobbe said. And by unearthing it and making sure it got to Hodgson’s children, Jessen honored Peak’s father, too.

For Knobbe, it’s brought about a flood of emotions and memories of his father, like those of the two of them fishing together when he was a boy. He said the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Colorado has expressed interest in creating an exhibit about his father with the engraved piece of wreckage as the centerpiece. Hodgson started flying in 1940 as a civilian pilot in Utica, N.Y., near his hometown. He went on to serve as a Marine Corps pilot in World War II and Korea, before joining the Air National Guard, his son said.

It’s resurrected the story of his father, his military service, and his sacrifice, Knobbe said.

“Sixty five years later, it comes back into full view of everybody, and everybody loved to hear it,” Knobbe said, adding: “My father’s still living in a way.”

