An egging over a ‘lovers’ quarrel’ ended in murder charges for teens, police say

Three Georgia teenagers’ decision to egg a house due to an “ongoing lovers’ quarrel” left one man shot to death, police say. The teens were targeting a house in Griffin, Ga., with eggs on July 3 when Johnathan Gilbert came out of the house unarmed to confront them, saying they were vandalizing his friend’s home, according to police. What started as a prank turned into a disaster when the teens ran back to their car and one retrieved a gun. Gilbert was then shot “multiple times,” before the teens drove away from the botched egging and left the 22-year-old dead in the middle of the street, police said.

The three teenagers — Sydney Maughon, 18; Jeremy Munson, 18; and McKenzie Davenport, 19 — are all charged with the malice murder of Gilbert, who was also known as Tyler Lane, the Spalding County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Because they all plotted and planned together, and traveled to the location with the intent to commit a crime that led to the murder together, they are all culpable just as if they had each pulled the trigger themselves,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said Friday. “They went to egg a house, the victim confronted them while they were doing it, he lost his life, and they drove off and left his body in the middle of the road. Together they bought that ticket; now together they can ride that ride.”

In addition to malice murder — the most serious murder charge in Georgia — the three teens are also charged with battery and criminal trespassing. Maughon — who is accused of shooting Gilbert — and Munson have also been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Dix did not give a potential motive in the killing, only saying in the statement, “It appears that there was an ongoing lovers’ quarrel, and the suspects decided to go to Gilbert’s residence on Dobbins Mill and vandalize it by egging it.” Authorities did not say whether Gilbert was involved in the “lovers’ quarrel.”

It’s unclear whether the teens have lawyers, and court records were not available as of Monday morning, Sherry Smith, the chief deputy clerk for the Spalding County State and Superior Court, told The Washington Post. Maughon, Munson and Davenport were scheduled for a statutory bond hearing at the Spaulding County Courthouse on Monday, Smith said. They are all being held in pretrial detention, according to county inmate records.

“No accusation or indictment has been filed,” Smith said.

If the teens are convicted of malice murder or intent to kill, they could face life in prison or the death penalty. Georgia law defines malice murder as when a person “unlawfully and with malice aforethought, either express or implied, causes the death of another human being.” One of the three White men who were convicted of murder after they chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia in 2020 was also convicted of malice murder in 2021.

As Gilbert’s loved ones remembered him on Sunday, his family called for justice.

“I have a hole on my soul and in my spirit that won’t never be filled,” Monica Gilbert, the victim’s mother, told WAGA, a Fox affiliate in Atlanta. “What I’m going through right now, no parent should have to go through.”

The 22-year-old was living in Texas, where he had recently received certification as a cell-tower engineer, according to his obituary. He had returned to Georgia to take care of a ticket he couldn’t settle online, family members told WAGA, and was staying in Griffin, about 50 miles south of Atlanta.

At around 4:30 p.m. on July 3, Johnathan Gilbert saw a group egging his friend’s house in the 100 block of Dobbins Mill Road and walked outside to confront them, according to an incident report obtained by The Post.

“The suspects ran back to the car, and as Gilbert approached them, Sydney Maughon, a back seat passenger in the car, produced a firearm and shot him multiple times,” Dix said. “The suspects then drove away leaving Gilbert dead in the middle of Dobbins Mill Road.”

Police responded to a report of a man shot and not moving at around 4:45 p.m. and found the body. Gilbert was later identified through a fingerprint scan, authorities said.

When investigators arrived, Dix said they were able to find a witness who provided authorities with information about the shooting. That information led detectives to a cellphone number for one of the suspects, which connected them to the car that authorities believe was used in the fatal encounter. A gun was also found in the vehicle, which the sheriff’s office says was the firearm used to shoot Gilbert.

“As the investigation progressed, more suspects were developed, and eventually arrested,” Dix said in a statement.

Dozens of family members and friends gathered at Indian Springs State Park in Flovilla, Ga., on Sunday to honor Gilbert. Loved ones remembered the 22-year-old in his obituary for his love of fishing and “ability to make people laugh no matter the situation.”

“My little ‘Ty bug’ was so loved by everyone he met he had an infectious smile and just big huge blue eyes,” Pamela Eisenberg, his grandmother, told WAGA. She added, “It’s just senseless.”

Gilbert had been baptized at the Comal River in Austin on July 1, his obituary says. Two days later, and nearly 1,000 miles away from his baptism, he was killed by teens who were egging his friend’s house.

“The youth in this generation today think this is the game of life, and it’s not,” his mom told the Fox affiliate. “This is real, there’s real pain and real sorrow.”

Praveena Somasundaram contributed to this report.

