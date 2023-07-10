Inside the sale of 272 enslaved people to save Georgetown University

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

About US is a forum to explore issues of race and identity in the United States. Sign up for the newsletter. In 1838, Georgetown University was on the verge of closing. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight To save itself, the university sold 272 enslaved people. “The leadership believed the only way out was to sell these people, to sell these families, to raise money to save the school,” Rachel L. Swarns, author and journalist, said in an interview.

For her new book, “The 272: The Families Who Were Enslaved and Sold to Build the American Catholic Church,” Swarns researched property records and other documents to piece together the sale through the eyes of one enslaved family, the Mahoneys.

About US spoke with Swarns, a journalist and professor, about her research and what she learned. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. You can also read an excerpt of the book published in The Post here.

How important was the slave trade to the development of the Catholic Church in America?

It was really critical. Catholic priests who relied on enslaved laborers and slave sales built the underpinnings of the Catholic Church. The first Catholic institution of higher learning, Georgetown. The first archdiocese, the first cathedral. Priests who operated plantations and sold people established the first Catholic seminary. So it was foundational to the emergence and establishment of the Catholic Church in the United States.

How did these priests justify spiritually and morally owning enslaved people?

Unlike some White people at the time who viewed Black people almost like animals, Catholic priests believed that Black people had souls and believed that it was critical to nurture those souls. At the same time, they felt comfortable buying and selling and enslaving them. And they justified it in a number of ways. Slavery is referred to in the Bible. There’s language about the responsibilities of the enslaved and of masters in the Bible. Rome did not ban or condemn the enslavement of African people for a long, long time. And it was also the practice of the day in Maryland where the Catholic priests established themselves first in the British colonies. So, those were the justifications that they relied on. But it’s important to know that throughout the history of Catholic slave holding, there were priests who raised questions and concerns about it.

How crucial was the sale of those 272 enslaved people to save Georgetown?

The priests who had established and ran Georgetown were deeply, deeply in debt. And you have to remember how critical Georgetown was. It was the first Catholic institution of higher learning. And so the prospect of closing it weighed heavily on these priests. The leadership believed the only way out was to sell these people, to sell these families, to raise money to save the school.

In the excerpt published in The Post, you followed the story of Louisa Mahoney and Anny Mahoney Jones. What was it about their journey that intrigued you and made you want to spotlight them?

This slave sale in 1838 that saved Georgetown tore apart scores of families. And so I wanted to tell the story of one of those families. And in this case, my book focuses on the family of two sisters, Anny and Louisa, who were really close, who named their firstborn children after each other and who were torn apart in this sale. Louisa managed to escape when the slave traders came. She was warned by the priest who ran the plantation where they were living. And Anny, who had young children didn’t manage to get away. She was shipped off to Louisiana, far from the world she knew and the people she loved. Enslaved people have been largely left out of the origin story that is traditionally told about the Catholic Church. And I really wanted to unearth the stories of a family to make this kind of real to people, to readers.

Some people object to unearthing this part of America’s history. Why pursue it?

To me, it feels urgent. As Americans, we often like to think about slavery as old history, long gone, completely unconnected to who we are now. But the truth is that slavery fueled the growth of so many of our contemporary institutions around us today. And I think to understand who we are and how we got here, it’s really critical to understand the history.

Are there any other connections to slavery within American institutions you think should be examined?

Absolutely. My book is about the Catholic Church and Georgetown. But slavery drove the growth of a number of institutions. And many, many institutions are grappling with this right now. It’s universities, but not just universities. Religious institutions, not just the Catholic Church. We’re talking about banks. We’re talking about insurance companies. And all across the country right now, in addition to Georgetown and the Jesuits and the Catholic Church, municipalities and institutions are trying to grapple with this history.

And you also wrote a book about former first lady Obama’s ancestors and even found some of her descendants. Making those connections must be difficult. How do you go about conducting that kind of historical research?

So you’re right that doing this work is challenging. It’s challenging because enslaved people were marginalized. They were barred by law and by practice from learning to read or write. So the kinds of materials that many people rely on to document the lives of people in the 1800s, for instance, are rarely available. Letters, diaries, newspapers didn’t chronicle the lives and milestones of enslaved people. So it’s, it’s really challenging. It’s challenging work, but it can be done. And there are records. You’re following mostly property records because enslaved people were viewed as property. So wills, estate inventories, census records can be helpful too. For my book, I was helped enormously by the fact that the Jesuit priests who established the foundations of the early Catholic Church were also great record makers, document makers and record keepers. So there were a lot of records where they mentioned enslaved people. So I was able to weave that together.

In terms of Mrs. Obama’s family, the other challenge, which is similar to the challenges we face in talking about the connections between slavery and contemporary institutions is just that people find it difficult to face. So you can imagine, when I identified the White distant relatives of Mrs. Obama, the descendants of the people who had enslaved her ancestors, some of those folks found it difficult to talk about this stuff. Many of us might like a connection to the White House, but that is not usually one that we’re looking for. And so some of these conversations are difficult. But a number of her distant White cousins were willing to grapple with this history, as are a number of institutions today. And I think that that’s really important.

