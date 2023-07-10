Soccer coach’s lost phone contained videos of him raping boys, police say

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A soccer coach in Tennessee has been arrested after police said they found hundreds of videos and images of him appearing to rape unconscious boys on a phone he left behind at a restaurant. Police in Franklin, Tenn., said in a Sunday statement that Camilo Hurtado Campos, 63, recruited boys onto his soccer team and then sexually abused them. They said Campos drugged and raped at least 10 boys as young as 9 years old and recorded footage of his crimes.

He is being held in custody on charges of raping a child and sexually exploiting a minor, police said. In Tennessee, rape of a child is a Class A felony that carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison. Sexual exploitation of a minor is a Class B felony when the suspect possesses more than 100 images or materials that show a minor engaged in sexual activity.

Police Lt. Charles Warner told NBC News that Campos was being held Sunday on a $525,000 bond. The Franklin Police Department could not be reached for comment early Monday.

Franklin Police working to identify several young children who were drugged and raped by a popular soccer coachhttps://t.co/pXUT6jQOfL pic.twitter.com/UdVIqN49kT — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) July 9, 2023

Police said employees at a local restaurant found a customer’s phone and went through it to try to reach the owner so they could return it. After stumbling upon “unconscionable videos and pictures of children,” they called the police, the department said.

Detectives found “hundreds of disturbing videos and pictures” on the phone, the department said. “In many of them, Campos recorded himself raping unconscious boys between approximately 9 and 17 years old,” its statement said.

Police described Campos as a popular coach. They said he “frequented nearby school playgrounds … where he approached kids and recruited them as players on his team.”

“After gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home where he drugged and then raped them,” police added.

Campos has lived in Franklin for two decades, police said. The city in central Tennessee, about 20 miles south of Nashville, has a population of about 87,000.

His arrest is the latest in a string of allegations of sexual abuse of minors in U.S. sports. The high-profile case of Larry Nassar, a former doctor for the national women’s gymnastics team who was found guilty of sexually abusing girls and women under his care, shined a spotlight on the issue. More recently, three former members of the U.S. snowboarding team said in a lawsuit that former coach Peter Foley sexually abused or harassed them over decades without action from the sport’s governing bodies. Foley has denied wrongdoing, according to the Associated Press.

Nashville news station WSMV4 spoke to Franklin residents who said Campos lived between Liberty Elementary School and Freedom Intermediate School, across from a soccer field. The schools could not be reached for comment early Monday.

Police said they have identified two victims and are working with schools in the area to identify the others. They added that because the boys were unconscious when they were raped, some may not be aware of what happened to them.

Police said they expect to file more charges against Campos as their investigation unfolds.

