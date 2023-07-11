Family reaches $5.75M settlement after veteran’s suicide at VA center

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When her husband was having a mental health crisis in 2019, Emma Dash thought the safest place for him to receive treatment was at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla., where she had worked. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Her husband, former Army Sgt. Brieux Dash, had battled post-traumatic stress disorder since was honorably discharged in 2015, and his mental health struggles had recently worsened. Emma Dash trusted that her husband would be protected at the VA center’s mental health unit.

But three days later, Brieux Dash, a 33-year-old father of three, died by suicide there.

A Veterans Affairs investigation found shortcomings at the facility, including inconsistent safety checks and problems with surveillance cameras to monitor at-risk patients. Dash’s family alleged in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed against VA last year that the center could have prevented his suicide.

Advertisement

Attorneys for the family say they’ve now reached a “historic” $5.75 million settlement with the U.S. government, which they said is the largest of its kind for a suicide case. Before VA released its findings into the investigation of Brieux Dash’s death, Emma Dash said, she had “no idea” about the facility’s pitfalls.

“Finding out all of these things was very shocking and disappointing,” she said.

Brieux Dash, who was from Rochester, N.Y., joined the Army in January 2006, his wife said. He married Emma, his high school sweetheart, in May of that year. Dash, who was set to deploy to Iraq, wanted his family to have access to military benefits.

Dash went to Iraq twice, first from March 2007 to June 2008 and then from November 2009 to September 2011, according to court records.

The deployments were tough on him and his family, Emma Dash said, but “every obstacle we’ve ever been thrown at, we’ve always made it through.”

Advertisement

Once Brieux Dash left the Army, he suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress. Based on those diagnoses, he was given a 30 percent VA disability rating in 2016, court records state. His disability rating was raised to 50 percent in 2018 after another evaluation of his depression and PTSD, the lawsuit states.

Over the years, Brieux and Emma Dash tried to keep his mental health episodes, which included a previous suicide attempt, hidden from their children. But in 2019, he started acting in ways that were “totally not like him,” Emma Dash said, including yelling at their children the morning he was admitted to the VA medical center.

Brieux Dash had lost his job and was struggling financially, according to the lawsuit. In early March, he received a VA notice informing him that he had been overpaid nearly $20,000 in separation pay, the lawsuit stated. Until he repaid that amount, the notice said, his monthly disability compensation would be withheld.

Advertisement

The notice sent him “into a downward spiral of depression, anxiety, emotional distress, and fragility,” the lawsuit said.

On March 11, 2019, Brieux Dash was involuntarily committed to the VA medical center in West Palm Beach after he attempted suicide at his home. After three days, his discharge was delayed, causing “further destabilization of his physical and mental condition,” court records state. He went into a room behind a closed door, where VA says a camera should have been monitoring him. He died by hanging on March 14, according to the lawsuit.

Staff members did not find him for more than two hours, even though workers in the mental health unit were required to check on patients every 15 minutes, the lawsuit alleged.

A VA investigation also found that cameras, which were required by the center’s policy, had not been operational for at least three years. If the cameras had been fixed and monitored, the center’s staff could have intervened and prevented Brieux Dash’s death, the lawsuit said.

Advertisement

“It was somewhat of a wake-up call that they really need to focus their attention on doing their job right,” said Peter Bertling, an attorney for the Dash family.

Emma Dash said she hopes the case brings changes to VA facilities so other families do not have to experience the grief she and her children have.

“There’s no choice,” she said. “I have the kids, and I have to keep going.”

Last month, as the settlement process neared its end, Emma Dash sold the home she and her husband had lived in with their children in Palm Springs, Fla., the first one they bought together.

The house once held fond memories of her husband. When his wife or children were tired or cranky, he would coax them all into dancing in the living room to his favorite R&B artists, especially New Edition.

But in recent years, the house had become a reminder of the family’s lasts — the last time they danced with him, the last time they heard his loud music through the halls, the last time they ever saw him.

“He was always doing so much,” Emma Dash said. “It just really became torture living in there without him.”

If you or someone you know needs help, visit 988lifeline.org or call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Gift this article Gift Article