Iowa’s GOP-controlled legislature considers a roughly six-week abortion ban

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa’s Republican-controlled legislature on Tuesday raced to take up a bill that would ban most abortions after about six weeks. Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) initiated the legislative sprint last week, calling state lawmakers back for a rare special session for the “sole purpose” of enacting new restrictions on abortion.

Hundreds of protesters on both sides of the issue packed the state capitol in Des Moines, some shouting “Bans off our bodies” while others yelled “Abortion is murder.”

If passed, the bill would add Iowa to the wave of conservative-leaning states, including North Dakota and South Dakota, that have put in place abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion last summer.

“I believe the pro-life movement is the most important human rights cause of our time,” Reynolds said last week as she ordered the special session and promised to sign the bill.

Advertisement

Abortion is currently legal in Iowa up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

After the Supreme Court ruling last year, Reynolds asked a district court to allow a roughly six-week abortion ban to take effect, but it declined to do so. She then took the request to the Iowa Supreme Court, which deadlocked on the matter earlier this year. After the deadline, Reynolds called for the special session.

“We knew this would happen,” state Sen. Pam Jochum (D), the Senate minority leader, said in a statement, adding that Republicans were “rushing to take away Iowans’ established rights and personal freedoms” and that they “hope they can do it fast enough that Iowans won’t even notice.”

The legislation would ban most abortions after fetal cardiac activity has been detected, often around six weeks into a pregnancy. The bill says a provider must perform an abdominal ultrasound on a patient, and if “a fetal heartbeat” is detected, an abortion is prohibited.

Advertisement

The measure includes a few exceptions, such as for rape and incest, provided that the cases are reported to law enforcement. It also includes exceptions for fetal abnormalities that are “incompatible with life” and for medical emergencies in which a pregnant person faces death or serious harm to their health.

Committee hearings sometimes became tense with the sound of protesters outside the room pouring in.

During a Senate subcommittee hearing, Francesca Turner, a Des Moines gynecologist, said the bill doesn’t make clear when doctors can step in during pregnancy complications. “At what point when your wife or your daughter or your sister is having a medical emergency during a pregnancy do I get to save her life?” Turner asked. “At what moment do I get to intervene?”

Katie Buck, a West Des Moines resident, testified alongside her son, who was born with trisomy 18, a genetic complication caused by an extra chromosome. Under the legislation, she said, her son’s condition would qualify as a fetal abnormality that would allow an abortion.

Advertisement

“Alex is 7 years old. How can he be incompatible with life?” she said. “You have no idea how hard we had to fight against this ‘fatal fetal anomaly’ label to get him the medical care he needed to survive.”

House and Senate committees passed the legislation Tuesday afternoon and sent it on for debate and floor votes that are expected to extend into the evening.

Abortion rights advocates are vowing to fight the measure, which could be challenged in court if passed.

“We intend to show that in numbers on Tuesday at the Capitol, reminding those politicians really of the fact that they will be held accountable for every vote that they take to strip Iowans of their rights,” said Mazie Stilwell, the director of public affairs at Planned Parenthood Advocates of Iowa.

This story will be updated.

Gift this article Gift Article