What to know about Leslie Van Houten, paroled Manson Family cult member

A former member of Charles Manson’s cult has been released on parole after serving decades in prison for murder.

Leslie Van Houten, who turns 74 next month, was part of the Manson Family, which killed a pregnant Hollywood actress and six others during a rampage that captured international attention in 1969. Van Houten is the first person convicted in the Manson Family murders to be released on parole, after showing what the California Board of Parole Hearings called “extraordinary rehabilitative efforts” and remorse.