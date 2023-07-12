Tornadoes touch down near Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, outside city

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A tornado touched down late Wednesday near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prompting a temporary ground stop at one of the busiest airports in the country and at the nearby Midway International Airport, which eased into a departure delay for passengers by 7:45 p.m. Central Time. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tornadoes were also spotted in towns outside Chicago before the National Weather Service alerts passed Wednesday evening.

“Our forecast area is currently tornado warning free!” the National Weather Service tweeted. “We are still monitoring a few areas of weak rotation along a line over Central Cook County so we are not ready to give the all clear just yet though chances are decreasing.”

The view from Chicago Midway Airport as a tornado-warned storm pushed through moments ago.



Over 1.7 million people in the Chicago area were included within this tornado warning.



Video sent in by: Taylor Mobley#weather #tornado #stormhour #ilwx #wx pic.twitter.com/DO56S1lBza — Nash Rhodes (@NashWX) July 12, 2023

More than 2 million people were potentially exposed under the tornado alert in place until 7:45 p.m. Central Time, according to the NWS. The NWS had warned earlier Wednesday evening of a tornado near O’Hare.

Advertisement

“A confirmed tornado is on the ground near O’Hare airport!” the NWS tweeted. “This tornado has been touching the ground intermittently so far and is moving east. There are additional circulations along the line south of O’Hare. Seek shelter if in the warned area!”

O’Hare’s official Twitter account urged passengers to follow the instructions of airport personnel while the severe weather was imminent, and social media users said shelter in place orders had been issued inside the facility.

Debris flying from the top of tornado in west town Chicago pic.twitter.com/SEY3I7HC3T — May 🌞 (@summmason) July 12, 2023

Social media users reported seeing debris from the tornado flying over the West Town neighborhood in Chicago. Video also surfaced showing a tornado touching ground in Elgin, some 35 miles northwest of Chicago.

A local reporter shared pictures of what appeared to have been damage from the storm in McCook, about 14 miles southwest of Chicago.

Storm damage from possible tornado at Joliet Ave & Lawndale in McCook @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/SiaaIYGh5l — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) July 12, 2023

Gift this article Gift Article