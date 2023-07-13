L.A. deputy punched woman holding baby during traffic stop, sheriff says

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“You’re not taking my baby. I’m not about to let you take my baby,” a woman, holding her 3-week-old child in her arms, pleas with police officers as they surround her during a traffic stop. Amid the struggle, a male deputy raises his arm. He then punches the woman twice in the face as she held the baby, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, speaking at a news conference Wednesday where he revealed body-cam footage of the incident. “She was still holding the infant in one of her arms when she was struck in the face. That’s what my observation is,” he said. The woman was then placed in handcuffs, video shows.

Luna said the incident — which he condemned as “unacceptable” — occurred just before midnight on July 13, 2022 in the city of Palmdale, after deputies carried out a traffic stop when they noticed a car driving without its headlights switched on.

After stopping the vehicle, deputies smelled alcohol and found four women and three infants inside the car along with a male driver, he said.

“The infants were being held in the arms of the mothers without the use of child car seats,” he said, adding that deputies decided to arrest the driver and all adult passengers for felony child endangerment. The driver, whose license was already suspended, was also arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, he said.

At one point, “a use of force occurred on two of the women,” Luna said. “One of these uses of force involved a mother and her 3-week-old infant, who was refusing to let go of her child. During the encounter a deputy punched the female twice in the face.”

According to Luna, the deputy, whose identity was not disclosed, has been removed from field duty. He said the incident had been referred to the district attorney for “criminal consideration,” and that the Los Angeles FBI Office had also been alerted.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not return a request for comment early Thursday.

Luna said that while the incident took place one year ago, he only learned of it several days ago. He said once he was made aware of it, he “took swift action,” that state law “precludes me from disclosing disciplinary actions taken in this matter.”

The incident is the latest example of violence by law enforcement officials in the United States, and in the Los Angeles area, where tensions between law enforcement, communities and elected officials remain high.

In January, the deaths of three men in rapid succession after encounters with Los Angeles police officers stirred painful memories of the department’s problematic history of violence and prompted newly incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) to call for “urgent change.”

In 2022, there were only 15 days when police did not shoot and kill someone in the United States, according to a Washington Post database.

In a statement Wednesday, Bass, who has called for police reform, branded the video footage “enraging and disturbing.” During her campaign, Bass called on police to take a less aggressive approach to policing — especially in communities with a high concentration of people of color..

On Wednesday, Bass called for those involved in the Palmdale incident to be held “appropriately” accountable. “The idea that you would assault a mother with a child in her arms and then subject that child to the child welfare system just because the child didn’t have a car seat is an abuse of power,” she said.

Bass thanked Luna for his transparency and said the release of the footage “represents a step toward progress — but also a reminder that we have a long way to go.”

While Bass praised Luna, there was criticism from others over his handling over the incident, including from his predecessor, former sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was leading the department at the time of the incident.

Villanueva told Fox 11 Wednesday that the incident was “properly investigated at the time” and now Luna was dealing with the conclusion of the investigation. Villanueva accused Luna of throwing the deputies “under the bus” and said officers involved had averted a tragedy. “All it takes is one small traffic accident and all those babies would have gone flying,” he said.

Villanueva did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Thursday.

The body-cam footage, around eight minutes long, also captures the moment deputies take another woman’s baby away. The woman, who is sitting crossed legged on the floor, also refuses to give up her child.

“Do you want me to grab the baby? Or are you going to hand the baby over nicely?” one female deputy asks the woman. “We are going to take the baby one way or another and I don’t want to be rude about it,” the officer continues.

The baby is then taken from its mother as she screams “no, no, please” before being placed in handcuffs.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the video was “gut wrenching,” but that Luna had done the right thing in sharing it with the community. “I want to commend Sheriff Luna for bringing this incident to light,” she said.

Scott Wilson contributed to this report.

