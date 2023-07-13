Wisconsin teacher fired after criticizing district’s ‘Rainbowland’ ban

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A teacher was fired Wednesday by the Waukesha, Wis., school board after she publicly criticized school administrators’ decision to prohibit her first-grade class from singing a song about rainbows earlier this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After a nearly four-hour-long hearing, the nine-member board unanimously voted to terminate the contract of Melissa Tempel, a dual-language teacher at Heyer Elementary School. In March, Tempel tweeted about her frustration with administrators who nixed the Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus song “Rainbowland,” which describes a utopia “where we’re free to be exactly who we are,” after finding it violated the district’s “controversial issues” policy. The policy, which was revised last year, defines a controversial issue as anything that “may be the subject of intense public argument, disagreement or disapproval,” “may have political, social or personal impacts” or “is likely to arouse both support and opposition in the community.”

“My first graders were so excited to sing Rainbowland for our spring concert but it has been vetoed by our administration. When will it end?” Tempel wrote in a tweet that quickly went viral — garnering over 224,000 views, prompting a follow from former president Barack Obama and sparking international headlines.

Tempel’s firing comes as parents and teachers across the country say the culture wars are increasingly seeping into the classroom. In Waukesha, some parents and teachers have taken issue with the school board, which in recent years has been approving policies they say are exclusionary.

For instance, in a dress code update teachers were barred from wearing rainbow lanyards. A parental-rights policy requires teachers to use pronouns matching children’s sex as assigned at birth unless given parental approval to use something different. A slew of books touching on gender and identity have been banned. And Tempel’s first-grade concert became the latest flash point when the song “Rainbowland” was found controversial.

“It seems like the board’s decision concerning Ms. Tempel’s employment, much like their previous decisions regarding safe space signage and lunch program issues, aren’t truly representative of the opinions of a majority of Waukesha residents,” said Dave Dringenburg, a parent in the district and member of the parental advocacy group Alliance for Education in Waukesha. “While Ms. Tempel was terminated in part for being ‘disruptive,’ the board’s inconsistent implementation of policy has led the district to years of disruption in our schools and community.”

School administrators found issue with Tempel’s use of social media and the scrutiny it brought upon the district. On April 3, Tempel, who had never been previously disciplined, was put on leave. In May, following an internal investigation, Waukesha School District Superintendent James Sebert recommended Tempel’s firing, saying she had violated district policy by expressing her discontent in an “inappropriate” and “disruptive” way.

At Wednesday’s hearing, Tempel and her attorney, Summer Murshid, fought back against those claims. Instead, they argued, the teacher’s tweets after school hours fall outside the scope of her employment and constitute “the type of speech that falls squarely within the protection afforded by the First Amendment,” Murshid said.

“I thought that the fact that the tweet that I made, that ‘Rainbowland’ wasn’t going to be allowed, was something that the public would be really concerned about and that they would be interested in knowing about it,” said Tempel, whose supervisor deemed her a “master teacher” who was “magical with children” in her last employment review.

Christina A. Katt, an attorney representing the district, said Tempel violated policy because she did not first take up her concerns with her direct manager and because she had “engaged” her students in her social media posts — specifically, by using the phrase “my students.” The national attention, she added, had resulted in a deluge of messages, including “vulgar” and threatening ones against school administrators.

Ultimately, the school board sided with administrators.

School board president Kelly Piacsek didn’t respond to The Post’s request for comment. In a previous statement, she told The Post that the district’s “main purpose is to provide a free and appropriate public education for all of our District students, and that happens through balance, transparency and an actual focus on learning.”

In April, Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jill Underly wrote Sebert a letter urging him to reevaluate Tempel’s suspension, saying the board’s policies had “intensified the stressors our teachers feel and helped create and continue to perpetuate a toxic environment.”

“Toxicity undoubtedly contributes to teachers leaving the profession, and we cannot afford to lose our educator workforce to misguided choices made in the name of student protection,” Underly added.

Sebert didn’t respond to a request for comment from The Post. However, he responded to Underly’s letter in April, saying: “As a former School Superintendent yourself, you know how critically important local control is for Boards and administrators to meet the varied needs in their communities … one size does not fit all on any given topic.”

Between June 2022 and June 2023, the district lost about 207 teachers, with 161 resigning and 46 retiring, according to the teachers union. That number accounts for approximately a quarter of the teachers in Waukesha — and some of the exiting educators have cited the board’s policies, a lack of support and trust and a “canned and scripted curriculum” as reasons for their resignations, the union said.

For Rusty Edlund, a social studies teacher who had been with the district for six years, the decision to resign in June was a heartbreaking one that came after “a thousand little cuts turned into a massive, gaping hole.” It started when the board in August 2021 issued a new signage policy that banned teachers from displaying Pride flags and safe-space signs and ended with an overhaul of the curriculum he did not agree with, Edlund wrote in a letter.

Another social studies teacher, Ross Freshwater, quit for similar reasons at the end of the school year. He said he worried that district policies could take a toll on students.

“It’s always the kids — the ones they’re supposed to be caring the most about — that get hurt that most by the politicization we’ve been seeing,” Freshwater said. “And it’s not fair to them.”

On Wednesday, scores of parents, teachers, students and community members rallied in support of Tempel. They wore black clothing, a nod to the black armbands worn by students in the 1960s to protest the Vietnam War. That act of protest led to the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Tinker v. Des Moines, a landmark free-speech case — the same type of claim Tempel said she plans to make in an upcoming lawsuit.

Speaking with reporters after the hearing, Tempel addressed her students, telling them she hoped to return to the classroom.

“I really miss you guys, and I love you, and I really wanted to be there with you this year,” she said. “I hope that we get to see each other really soon.”

