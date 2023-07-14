An 11-year-old needed friends ‘really bad.’ 3,100 strangers stepped up.

Shayden Walker, 11, approached Brennan Ray’s door in Amarillo, Tex., looking for friends on July 3. Their interaction sparked an outpouring of support online. (Video: Brennan Ray)

Listen 6 min Gift Article Share

When Shayden Walker went knocking on strangers’ doors this month, the 11-year-old wasn’t raising money for Boy Scouts, selling candy bars to play sports or asking people to sign a petition. After being bullied in and out of school, Shayden needed friends “really bad” and decided to put in the shoe leather to get some. As the sun beat down and temperatures hit 90 degrees near his home in Amarillo, Tex., he hit door after door after door.

None opened.

Then, Shayden came to the house of Brennan and Angell Ray, both 23. While working as a landscaper, Brennan got a phone alert that someone back at his house had pressed his Ring doorbell. Brennan decided to answer the boy wearing a “Jaws” T-shirt while waving hi to the camera.

“What’s up, man?” he asked, speaking through the app on his phone.

“Hi. Um, I just wanted to see if you, if you knew any kids around, like 11 or 12, maybe, because I need, I need some friends — like, really bad,” Shayden said.

Advertisement

A TikTok video that Brennan posted of the two-minute exchange has gone viral, racking up nearly 70 million views in 10 days. Angell started a GoFundMe campaign for Shayden, and 3,185 donors raised more than $37,000 in two days before she shut it down. Nearly 11 million TikTok users liked the video, with one explaining its resonance by saying they “have never wanted to hug a kid so bad in my life.”

Brennan’s TikTok caption: “Little guy looking for friends, broke my heart.”

“I felt like he was, you know, crying out for help,” he told The Washington Post.

Shayden’s predicament has been a years-long issue, said his mother, Krishna Patterson, 34. Having been diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, autism and oppositional defiant disorder, too much stimuli overwhelms Shayden. That makes him prone to outbursts, which has led to bullying throughout his childhood, Patterson said.

Advertisement

When Shayden showed up at Brennan’s doorstep, the 11-year-old asked if he had any children. Brennan said he had a daughter: “She’s 2 years old, though, man.”

“Oh! Okay, that’s great, because I actually, I actually — I love 2-year-olds, to be honest. They are just like the most cutest things I have ever known,” he said.

Seconds later, the two said goodbye. Shayden hopped off the porch and left without having made any friends.

But Brennan was moved.

“I could tell that he was being genuine,” he said. “I could tell that he was hurt.”

After talking with Shayden, Brennan called his wife. Angell was home at the time but, since the doorbell doesn’t create a ring inside the house, she didn’t know that someone was at the front door. She told her husband she didn’t recognize the boy, and by the time she peeked outside, he was gone.

Advertisement

A day later, the Rays posted the doorbell camera footage of the conversation to TikTok, and Angell started a GoFundMe campaign, naming it “Spreading kindness for Shayden.”

It went viral. Patterson’s other son saw a video of his younger brother’s newfound internet fame and alerted his mother. Dread struck. Patterson was scared the instant fame would make Shayden an even bigger target for bullies. Plus, it was the result of strangers posting a video of her son and starting a fundraiser in his name without her permission or knowledge.

“My first instinct was to be fearful and angry,” she said.

Patterson found the GoFundMe and fired off a message to the organizer, informing Angell that the boy in the video was her son and asking her to take it down. Angell quickly responded through direct messages on Facebook. They spoke for hours. Patterson has since realized the Rays had no ill intent but “were literally doing this out of the kindness of their heart.” At the end of the conversation, Angell agreed to stop allowing more donations to the GoFundMe.

Advertisement

Angell started the GoFundMe because they wanted Shayden to buy a few things for himself — school clothes or a video game system, a vacation with his family. Patterson said she’ll get some new clothes for Shayden and take the family on a vacation, which they haven’t done in at least six or seven years. Some will go toward Shayden’s medical expenses. But at least half of it will go to charity, Patterson said. Shayden has expressed interest in donating to people in the area who recently lost their homes to tornadoes and to those devastated by the war in Ukraine.

Shayden and the Rays are surprised the video has gone as viral as it has, but Brennan said he’s confident he knows why. “It could have been any other kid, and I don’t think it would have got the reaction it did,” he said. “I think Shayden’s heart and his soul are the reason that it went viral.”

Angell agreed but added another reason: They’ve heard from people across the country and beyond, from young kids to elderly adults, who have been bullied or watched someone be bullied.

Advertisement

“So many people around the world have been in his position,” Angell said.

Interested in befriending Shayden, dozens of adults and children have contacted Patterson. In fact, a group of bikers have scheduled “Shine Like Shayden,” a large-scale playdate of sorts, for Sunday afternoon. They’ve already had to move the event to a larger park after getting swamped with far more RSVPs than they initially thought. Hundreds of people are expected to come, Patterson said.

Ever since that first contact, the two families have been talking every day. On Sunday, they met for the first time and did so again Thursday. And they say it’s only the beginning of Shayden’s unorthodox but nevertheless successful door-knocking campaign.

Or at least according to the woman whose door he knocked.

“We have built such a strong friendship in such a short amount of time,” Angell said. “We just basically feel like we’re going to be family forever.”

Gift this article Gift Article