What we know about the Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect arrest

In May 2010, 23-year-old sex worker Shannan Gilbert went missing while working in Oak Beach, N.Y., authorities said. Police soon began looking near Gilbert’s last known location, in a cluster of remote Long Island seaside towns.

While looking for Gilbert in December 2010, police found the remains of four other woman, all sex workers who died in their 20s. The women, known as the Gilgo Beach Four, were last seen alive between 2007 and 2010.

Between March and April 2011, police found six additional sets of remains in the same area — four women, a man and a toddler, bringing the total number of remains found in the area to 11.

One set of remains matched those found in November 2000 in Manorville, N.Y. Another matched remains found in 1996 on Fire Island. Beyond geography, it remains unclear which of the remains are connected except the four found together in December 2010.

Suffolk County police announced in 2020 they had found a belt years earlier that they believed the suspect had handled bearing the initials “W H” or “H M” in a bid to reopen the case. In 2022, they started an interagency task force dedicated to the case, including the FBI, state and local police, district attorney and sheriff’s office.