Iowa governor to sign one of country’s most restrictive abortion bans

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is expected to sign sweeping legislation on Friday restricting abortions. The bill passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature prohibits almost all abortions once “fetal cardiac activity” can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. There are some exceptions for rape, incest and fetal abnormalities.

Abortion is legal in the state up to 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The legislation is already being challenged by the ACLU and abortion providers who argue that it violates Iowa’s constitution. They have asked an Iowa district court to put the soon-to-be law on hold while its constitutionality is litigated.

Reynolds plans to sign the bill after a lunchtime speech at the Family Leadership Summit, which is scheduled to be attended by several Republican presidential candidates.

Advertisement

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year overturning Roe vs. Wade, Reynolds asked a district court to allow a roughly six-week abortion ban that had passed in 2018 but was challenged in court before it took effect. After the court declined to do so, she took the request to the Iowa Supreme Court, which deadlocked on the matter earlier this year.

Reynolds then called for a rare one-day special session for the “sole purpose” of enacting new restrictions on abortion. Protesters on both sides of the issue descended on the state capitol as Republican lawmakers quickly moved the bill through committees and floor votes in a marathon session.

“Justice for the unborn should not be delayed,” Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday after the legislation was passed.

The legislation adds Iowa to the wave of conservative-leaning states — including North Dakota and South Dakota — that have put in place abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court decision last year.

Advertisement

Democrats have said Iowa’s legislation would put someone experiencing a miscarriage at risk by forcing doctors to take extra time determining whether they qualify for an abortion. It also sets unrealistic time constraints for someone to report rape or incest to qualify for an abortion exception under the bill, they said.

“Every day this law is in effect, Iowans will face life-threatening barriers to getting desperately needed medical care — just as we have seen in other states with similar bans,” Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for the ACLU of Iowa, said in a statement.

The ACLU is among the group, which also includes Planned Parenthood North Central States and the Emma Goldman Clinic, suing to block the law.

Hundreds of patients who are scheduled for abortions over the next couple of weeks could face expensive and time consuming disruptions if the law goes into effect immediately, according to the lawsuit. Most of them have already passed the six-week mark in their pregnancies, the suit says.

Advertisement

Planned Parenthood has been warning patients about the potential abortion restrictions for a while, said Emily Boevers, a physician at Iowa City’s Planned Parenthood clinic, and advised them that they may need to go to a nearby state, like Minnesota or Illinois, where there are not similar restrictions.

“The most compassionate help I do is helping a woman who needs an abortion to get a safe one now,” said Boevers. “Iowa is now trying to erase the rights of 1.5 women million. It’s right there on our state motto, ‘Our liberties we prize and our rights we will maintain. As an Iowan, I’m ashamed.”

Gift this article Gift Article