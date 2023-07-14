Fran Drescher’s speech recalls ‘The Nanny,’ who never crossed picket lines

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher spoke in Los Angeles on July 13 after negotiations ended with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). (Video: The Washington Post, Photo: Allison Zaucha/The Washington Post)

Fran Drescher, the president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), delivered a rousing speech Thursday when she announced the union’s members would join the Writers Guild of America in a strike — a move that threatens to disrupt Hollywood productions for the foreseeable future. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Writers and actors are asking for higher wages and guardrails against the use of artificial intelligence, among other things. In a six-minute speech, Drescher fired off at the “billionaires” running the major studios and streaming services, saying they have forgotten about those “who make the machine run.”

“What happens here is important, because what’s happening to us is happening across all fields of labor by means of when employers make Wall Street and greed their priority,” she said.

Drescher’s performance quickly drew comparisons to Fran Fine, a loud, nasally voiced, working-class woman the actor played on the 1990s sitcom “The Nanny,” who once refused to cross a picket line to bypass a strike.

As quotes from Drescher’s speech flooded social media, many resurrected a clip from her show’s second season, in which Drescher cemented her status as a labor icon when her character refused to walk into one of her boss’s lavish parties because the busboys were striking outside. In the episode, Nanny Fine told her millionaire boss that she wouldn’t budge, citing her mother’s three time-tested rules: Never make contact with a public toilet. Never wear musk oil to the zoo. And “never, ever, ever cross a picket line.”

Drescher, 65, became president of SAG-AFTRA, which represents more than 160,000 members, in 2021. In a statement released after narrowly defeating actor Matthew Modine, Drescher vowed to fight for “more benefits, stronger contracts and better protections.”

Union members are expected to join the picket lines on Friday in a move that will effectively shut down the filming that has continued since the writers strike started in May. The last time actors and writers went on strike at the same time was in the 1960s.

Drescher was criticized this week when she was seen posing for a photograph posted on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram from a Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy. Some said that Drescher should have been involved with union negotiations, not “partying” with Kardashian in Europe.

At the news conference on Thursday, Drescher defended the trip, saying that she was working with the union on negotiations ahead of the strike, even while traveling professionally.

“I’m a brand ambassador for a fashion company,” Drescher said of Dolce & Gabbana. A representative for Drescher didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.

Since “The Nanny,” Drescher has become known as ardently pro-union. Her comments railing against the “big-business ruling-class elite” inspired New York Magazine’s The Cut to name her an “anti-capitalist icon” in 2017.

Drescher called the SAG-AFTRA strike a moment of truth for the industry — and the country.

“If we don’t stand tall right now, we are all going to be in trouble,” she said. “We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines and big business, who cares more about Wall Street than you and your family.”

I didn’t have The Nanny dropping Stone Cold Stunners on a bunch of sadistic billionaires on my 2023 bingo card but maybe I should have. — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) July 13, 2023

Experts said the widespread reaction to Drescher’s speech has much to do with her character from “The Nanny” being known by so many.

“She hasn’t been in the public eye much in the last few years but she has a huge fan base who remember her from ‘The Nanny,’ where her character was decidedly working class but living in wealth,” said Aymar Jèan “AJ” Christian, a communication studies professor at Northwestern University. “It’s almost like she came back to life but as a more anti-corporate, anti-wealth character in line with the times.”

David Schmid, pop culture expert and English professor at the University at Buffalo, said the reaction also “captures our society’s relationship with celebrities.”

“An anonymous union leader could have given the exact same speech, used the exact same words, and it would have gotten zero coverage,” he said in an email. “Put those same words into a celebrity’s mouth, however (even a B- or C-lister like Drescher), and you’re guaranteed coverage.”

Schmid said the internet’s reaction may also suggest the strike is a defining moment for the power of the labor movement — not only in the entertainment industry, but in America as a whole.

