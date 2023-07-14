He flipped off a driver. Then his wife was shot in the passenger seat.

Listen 5 min Gift Article Share

Zane Jones met a woman online two years ago and felt an instant connection. But when Jones, who lives in Texas, learned that Paola Núñez Linares lived in Guatemala, he lost hope for a relationship. A month later, however, Jones joked that he could beat Núñez in bowling. Núñez responded, “Let’s find out.” She flew to Texas, where the couple quickly fell in love.

Jones proposed to Núñez at the end of 2021, hoping she would enjoy a happy and safe life with him in the United States.

But on Monday, Jones was driving Núñez to their night shift at Kelly-Moore Paints in Fort Worth, when he said another car almost crashed into his minivan. Núñez hated when Jones grew angry behind the wheel, but he instinctively raised his middle finger to the other driver.

The driver pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the minivan, according to the Hurst Police Department. One bullet struck Núñez’s head in the passenger seat, and the 37-year-old died hours later at John Peter Smith Hospital, police said.

Police are now searching for the person who fired from a small, dark-colored car. Jones, 34, is urging witnesses to speak up.

“When you read the initial report that a 37-year-old woman is killed, it sounds bad,” Jones told The Washington Post. “But it wasn’t just any 37-year-old woman. This was Paola Núñez. This is the love of my life.”

Jones connected with Núñez in February 2021 through a Facebook fan page for the rock band Switchfoot. Jones was planning to attend a concert that June in San Diego and asked other group members about activities there. Núñez messaged Jones about her experience at a show there in 2018.

They quickly bonded. Both of their fathers had died of cancer around age 50 and loved the band Journey. Jones was typing a text to Núñez about one of his favorite songs from the band, “Faithfully,” when Núñez told him that she was listening to that song at that exact moment.

In March 2021, Núñez flew from Guatemala City to visit Jones, ultimately losing to him in bowling at Alley Cats Entertainment in Hurst, Tex. While they were competing, “Dare You to Move” by Switchfoot happened to come on over the speakers. Núñez planned to visit for a week but ended up staying in Texas for almost a month.

“It all just felt so magical from the word ‘go,’” Jones said.

In July of that year, Jones visited Núñez’s favorite beaches in Guatemala. There, Núñez’s mother, Ana, told Jones he could propose to Núñez.

That September, Núñez planned to visit Jones for three weeks. But she delayed her return flight after Jones helped her get a job at Kelly-Moore Paints as a machine operator. Her visa allowed her to stay for six months, and in December, Jones proposed to her in his living room with a moissanite ring attached to a gold band.

Núñez accepted and grabbed a black tungsten ring from her pocket — she was planning to propose to Jones herself. The next month, the two were married by a justice of the peace in Fort Worth. They planned to later host a ceremony when they saved up more money.

While Jones said he’s not always patient, Núñez became a calming presence for his three sons and daughter. She hung his 6-year-old son’s drawings around their apartment and painted with his 17-year-old son. She received a green card about three months ago, Jones said.

On Monday, Jones and Núñez ate chicken nachos and watched the documentary series “I Am a Killer” on Netflix before leaving for their night shifts around 9 p.m. They were close to finishing their roughly 20-minute drive when another driver, going about 90 mph, started to tailgate him on the Interstate 820 East Loop, Jones told NBC 5 on Tuesday. Jones moved to the right lane before the driver almost crashed into his car, he told the Texas news channel.

Jones raised his middle finger and, when he looked to his left, he thought the other driver was also flipping him off, he told NBC 5. Then, Jones realized the driver was pointing a gun, which he used to shoot through the minivan’s back left window, Jones told NBC 5.

A second bullet struck Jones’s windshield before the driver sped away, NBC 5 reported. Jones pulled over at a Shell and told Núñez to call 911, but when she didn’t respond, Jones saw she had been shot, he told the news channel.

He called 911, and after paramedics arrived, Jones helped lift Núñez, who was breathing but was unresponsive, from the minivan, Jones told NBC 5. Jones told Núñez that he loved her and that she would be fine as she was lifted into an ambulance, but she died around 2:15 a.m., according to NBC 5.

Jones stayed at his stepbrother’s house in Saginaw, Tex., for two nights before returning to his apartment Wednesday. He sobbed when he saw Núñez’s decorations — throw pillows, crystals and a large Switchfoot calendar, which highlighted a lyric from a popular song: “Life is short; I wanna live it well.”

In the past few days, Jones has reminded himself of advice Núñez often told him: “Be good to yourself.” But he’s struggled to perform normal activities, such as showering and brushing his teeth.

The couple planned to visit Núñez’s favorite theme park, Disneyland, go to a Switchfoot concert together and drive to the Texas Gulf Coast. Jones can’t imagine taking off the engagement ring Núñez gave him, and he plans to get a tattoo of a mermaid’s tail to honor her love of the ocean.

“I got a year and a half [married to] this woman,” Jones said. “Thirty, 40 wouldn’t have been enough, man. But a year and a half — that’s a tragedy.”

