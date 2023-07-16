She vanished after reporting a toddler by a highway, then turned up at home

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 to report seeing a toddler on the side of an interstate turned up alive after a 48-hour search, police said. Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25, knocked on the door of her family home late Saturday, two days after her abandoned car was found on I-459 South, police said.

The development put an end to an extensive search by local and federal law enforcement agencies, though some of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unclear.

Here’s what we know about the case — and what we still don’t know.

Who is Carlee Russell?

Russell lives in Hoover, Ala., with her family. She studies nursing at Jefferson State Community College and works part-time at the Woodhouse Spa at the Summit mall in Birmingham, according to local news outlet AL.com.

When Russell was first reported missing, Jefferson State said it was “extremely concerned” for her safety.

The entire Jefferson State community is extremely concerned for the safety of Student Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell and we are praying for her safe return as soon as possible. Anyone with any information should call the Hoover Police Department at (205) 444-7562. pic.twitter.com/9gn9OesFPs — Jefferson State (@jeffstate) July 14, 2023

What happened to Carlee Russell?

Russell went missing Thursday night while driving on I-459 South. According to Hoover police, she called 911 at 9:34 p.m., claiming to have seen a toddler wandering by the side of the interstate. Police said Russell stopped her car to check on the toddler and then called a family member to make the same report. The family member then “lost contact” with Russell, but “the line remained open,” police said.

When officers arrived at the scene of the 911 call, they found Russell’s car “and some of her belongings nearby, but were unable to find her or a child in the area,” according to a police statement. Police said they had not received other calls about a toddler or reports of a missing child in the area.

Russell’s mother, Talitha, told AL.com that Russell was speaking on the phone to her brother’s girlfriend when she disappeared.

“My son’s girlfriend heard her asking the child, ‘Are you OK?’ She never heard the child say anything but then she heard our daughter scream,’’ Russell’s mother said, according to the outlet. “All you hear on her phone is background noise from the interstate.”

Police in the town of Harpersville, about 30 miles east of Hoover, said Russell was “was handling some business” in their town on the day of her disappearance. Police did not say what Russell was doing there, but later clarified that she “was not at the Harpersville Police Department.”

According to Hoover police, Russell left work around 8:20 p.m. and drove to pick up food before traveling toward Hoover on I-459. Her mother said Russell stopped by a Mediterranean restaurant roughly 1.4 miles from her workplace to pick up food for both of them.

Her disappearance sparked social media interest and a search involving local and federal law enforcement agencies. During a news conference before Russell turned up alive, Hoover Police spokesperson Daniel Lowe described the case as “a unique instance in our city.”

Update on Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell#hooverpd pic.twitter.com/nnjTOq7ri8 — Hoover Police Dept (@HooverPD) July 14, 2023

Where was Carlee Russell found?

Hoover police said they received a 911 call at 10:45 p.m. Saturday notifying them that Russell had returned to her family home. Medics and police went to the home, and emergency services took Russell to a hospital for evaluation, they said.

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis said Russell arrived home alone, according to AL.com. The police statement did not say where Russell had been. “Additional information will be provided when it becomes available,” it said.

Russell’s family members told local broadcaster WBRC during the search effort that they had not set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for her. Police said an anonymous donor offered $20,000 for her “safe return.”

Hoover police did not provide information about the toddler Russell said she saw. The department did not respond to a Sunday morning request for further information.

It remains unclear where Russell was between Thursday night and Saturday night, and why she abandoned her vehicle.

Footage from Thursday published by AL.com appears to show Russell’s car driving slowly on the shoulder of the interstate, with hazard lights on, before coming to a stop.

According to WBRC, the Hoover police chief said his detectives were “very happy” that Russell was found alive, and said they would give Russell time to reunite with her family before talking to her about what happened.

“The first thing is to give Carlee and family a little time to get themselves back together,” Derzis said, according to WBRC. “I know it’s been a tough experience for them. When we think it’s time to sit down and have a conversation with Carlee and try to get some facts, we’ll do that.”

“We wanted her to come home safe and sound — and we’ll hope that’s what happened here,” he said.

